Aribo on course for best season after stylish strike

Joe Aribo bagged his fourth goal of the season in some style on Sunday as Rangers sealed their third successive win in the Scottish Premiership with a 3-1 victory over Livingston.

Having recorded two wins on the bounce, the Gers made their intentions known early on, as midfielder Scott Arfield put the league leaders 1-0 up before the 10th minute.

However, it was Aribo who caught the eye with a stunning strike that hit the underside of the bar before nestling into the net – to put his side 2-0 up just after 15 minutes.

The midfielder scored an absolute stunning curler from just outside the box to double Gers' advantage early on.

His movement off the ball added more gloss to the goal as he made a brilliant cut-back run before opening up himself to fire a left-footed effort home.

Arguably Rangers’ top performer of the season so far, the 25-year-old has thrived of late, with his new-found form credited to a tweaked system. At the moment, the Nigerian looks a man high on confidence and has not shied away from taking risks to go with.

Asides the spectacular goal itself, Aribo showed good movement to connect to the cut back from Alfredo Morelos, before firing an effort that left goalkeeper Maksymilian Stryjek with no chance.

Could this be his best season at Rangers?

In the current campaign, he has barely put in a wrong foot and is already getting more popular with the fans.

His latest goal comes after another impressive performance in midweek – where the only thing missing was a goal to crown his efforts.

The strike takes him up to four goals for the season, with the player now finding the net in successive league games for Rangers.

Aribo’s current tally means he needs only three goals to surpass his best individual record of six league goals in a single season since he moved to the Scottish Premiership in the summer of 2019.

Given his new-found confidence and freedom, it is highly likely he could do justice to the above target. Often criticized for his consistency and lack of end-product, he is starting to put those notions aside and his latest showing is another indication of a player eager to prove his doubters wrong.

On the international scene with Nigeria, the 25-year-old could be making a legitimate shout for a regular berth.

With calls for Gernot Rohr to shake things up, especially in midfield, Aribo’s new-found form could bring a positive headache for the German manager.

by Kolade Daniel