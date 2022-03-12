Aribo injury concern ahead of Rangers Scottish Cup clash with Dundee FC

Rangers might miss the services of Nigeria international Joe Aribo when they play Dundee United in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

The midfielder has been an influential figure for the Giovanni van Bronckhorst charges this season. On Thursday, he was involved as their team claimed a 3-0 win over Crvena Zvezda in the Europa League.

However, the Super Eagle was substituted in the 75th minute after getting injured and Zambian international Fashion Sakala took his place.

Van Bronckhorst has now given an update regarding the situation of the West African.

"Physically it was a tough match, we have some concerns after the game with John Lundstram, some problems with his ankle," the former Netherlands international said ahead of the game.

"And we had to take Aribo off as well so we are assessing them today and tomorrow to see if they are able to be involved on Sunday."

The recent news will worry Nigeria interim coach Augustine Eguavoen since Aribo is in the squad scheduled to play Ghana in the two-legged 2022 World Cup playoff.

This season, he has played 11 league games for Rangers and provided one assist. He played three 2021 Africa Cup of Nations matches for the Super Eagles, and managed to provide an assist.

On March 25 - if fit, Aribo will hope to beat the likes of Brentford man Frank Onyeka against the Black Stars.

However, if not ready, the likes of Alanyaspor's Chidozie Awaziem and Eddy Onazi can take his position.

Nigeria full squad.

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi, Maduka Okoye.

Defenders: Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, William Ekong, Olaoluwa Aina, Calvin Bassey, Abdullahi Shehu, Zaidu Sanusi.

Article continues below

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka, Joseph Ayodele-Aribo, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Akinkunmi Amoo

Attackers: Ahmed Musa, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Sadiq Umar, Odion Jude Ighalo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Emmanuel Dennis, Ademola Lookman.