Aribo has not kicked on since Afcon - Former Rangers coach McCall on Nigeria attacker

The Super Eagle was in fine form last season where he played 70 games but the tactician believes it might work against him in the future

Ex-Rangers manager Stuart McCall has stated Joe Aribo has not been at his best after the Africa Cup of Nations.

Aribo, Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos are into the final season of their contracts with the Gers and McCall has compared their strengths and weaknesses.

Despite admitting all the three players are good, McCall says Kent has an advantage since he has unique skills.

"I would say there are more centre forwards out there than guys who can go and really open up a game the way Kent can. He is such an exciting talent when games are tight. He’s a player you look to and think he can make something happen," the 58-year-old tactician told Record Sport as quoted by Daily Record.

"These days we don't see so many wide players with that ability to come inside and play off the front. But looking across Europe, I think it's probably a lot easier to find strikers who could come to Scotland and score 20 goals a season.

"As for Aribo, he’s a fantastic talent but he has just played 70 games last season for club and country.

"That is my worry - the burnout factor. He had a purple patch at the start of the season where he was just fantastic. But for me, he just hasn’t kicked on since coming back from the Afcon (Africa Cup of Nations)."

Meanwhile, Super Eagle Aribo has described the just-concluded season as "full of ups and downs" but was "grateful" for getting through it.

The 25-year-old has been in great form for the European outfit, who finished the season with the Scottish Cup title and also reached the final of the Europa League where they lost 5-4 on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt after a 1-1 draw in normal and extra-time.

Aribo played 70 matches last season, becoming the only player in Europe’s top divisions to reach the mark in a single season, and he was also present in every Rangers game as they navigated their way to reach the Europa League final.

"Grateful to have played 70 games this season, I just wanna thank God for getting me through it," Aribo wrote on his social media pages.

Article continues below

"A season full of ups and downs but unforgettable memories were created. Can’t wait to get going next season. Thank you to all the fans for your continued support."

In the league, Aribo managed 34 appearances and scored eight goals. He was part of the Nigeria squad that took part in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe.