Wilfried Zaha assisted but could not help Joe Aribo's Southampton from claiming a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in an FA Cup tie at Selhurst Park.

Zaha assist not enough for Palace

Ivory Coast international yet to score after World Cup break

Aribo clocks 87 minutes for Southampton

WHAT HAPPENED: Palace started the game on a higher note and in the 14th minute, Zaha showed great vision to set up Odsonne Edouard for an opening goal.

Ghana star Jordan Ayew was unlucky to see his effort coming off the crossbar in the 23rd minute with the goalkeeper well beaten.

The visitors eventually rose to the occasion in London and scored in the 37th minute courtesy of James Ward-Prowse's freekick.

Adam Armstrong capitalised on a huge error by Vicente Guaita in the 68th minute to score the winner and send his team through to the fourth round.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saturday's loss against Southampton at Selhurst Park will pile pressure on Zaha's Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira considering the team has lost three out of their last four matches in all competitions.

Prior to the game against the Saints, Palace had fallen 4-0 away against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Zaha is yet to score since the return of competitive club football owing to the conclusion of the World Cup in Qatar. Against Southampton, Zaha attempted six shots but none hit the target.

ALL EYES ON: Super Eagle Joe Aribo will need to up his game to command a regular berth in the team. The former Rangers player managed 52 touches in the 87 minutes he was on the pitch, completing 75 percent of his passes.

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT: Zaha and Palace will now turn their attention to Sunday, January 15 when they play Chelsea in the Premier League's next London Derby.