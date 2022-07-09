Aribo bids farewell to Rangers after joining Southampton

The Nigeria international, who penned a deal with the Saints, has said his goodbyes to the Scottish Premiership outfit

Joe Aribo has waved goodbye to Rangers in a statement published on social media following his move to Premier League outfit Southampton.

After three years with the Gers, the Nigeria international penned a four-year deal with the 1975-76 English FA Cup winners.

During his stay at Ibrox – where he made 149 senior appearances with 26 goals to his credit - the 25-year-old won one Scottish Premiership title, and one Scottish Cup while helping them finish as runners-up in last season’s Uefa Europa League.

“It’s been an amazing journey being part of this special club. I hold Rangers very close to my heart as they gave me the opportunity to showcase my talent on a bigger stage,” Aribo wrote on Instagram.

“Playing at Ibrox was a dream and I’m glad I got to experience it. I’m happy I was able to play a part in the historic 55 league title-winning season.

“I’d like to thank everyone associated with this great club for all you’ve done for me during my time here, you’ve always made me feel welcome and I’ve always had your full support.

“I’ve developed into an even better player, credit to the supporters who always had my back and stayed patient during the tough times.”

“We created a lot of memories together, memories that I will carry with me throughout the rest of my career. I wish the club nothing but the best for the future and I’ll always be checking in. Joe Aribo.”

Prior to the move, manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst stated he will not stop the Nigeria international from leaving after doing 'a fantastic job' for the club.

"What he [Aribo] has done for this club has been fantastic," Van Bronckhorst said as quoted by Sky Sports.

"Joe is a very important player for us. His development has been really good and that's what you want as a club, to get talented players, develop them into really good players and eventually the player has their ambitions."

Aribo could make his Southampton debut against Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on July 16 in a pre-season friendly billed for Wolfsberg's Lavanttal Arena.