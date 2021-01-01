Aribo, Balogun & Zungu help Rangers extend unbeaten league run against Aberdeen

The African stars were in action as Steven Gerrard's side continued their impressive run of results in the Scottish top-flight

duo Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun, and 's Bongani Zungu helped extend their unbeaten Premiership run to 23 games with a 2-1 win over on Sunday.

The victory stretched the Gers' dominance at the top of the Premiership table with a 22-point lead over second-placed , who have four games at hand.

Rangers had an early chance to gain the lead at the Pittodrie Stadium after Alfredo Morelos was brought down in the penalty area, but James Tavernier failed to convert from the spot in the 28th minute.

Aberdeen, unfortunately, were consequently reduced 10 men after Ryan Hedges was shown a straight for his challenge on Morelos.

Four minutes later, Morelos opened the scoring for Steven Gerrard's men after combining with Ryan Kent.

After the break, the striker made it 2-0 for the visitors but Matthew Kennedy halved the deficit for Aberdeen in the 62nd minute.

Aribo and Balogun were in action for 90 minutes while Zungu came off the bench to make his ninth substitute appearance for the Gers, after replacing Ianis Hagi in the 82nd minute.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder is yet to start a league game for Rangers since he completed a season-long loan move from in October.

Balogun has been a key fixture in Gerrard’s defensive set-up and he has played in 13 league matches so far, while his compatriot Aribo has made 15 Premiership appearances with four goals to his name.

The African trio will be aiming to help the Gers boost their push for a first top-flight crown since 2011 when they travel to for their next league game on January 17.