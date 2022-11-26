Lisandro Martínez
Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez kicked in the face by Mexico's Hirving Lozano in heated World Cup match
Alex Roberts
23:12 EAT 26/11/2022
- Lozano attempts acrobatic clearance
- But instead kicks Martinez in the face
- Foul called but no card issued
WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United and Argentina centre-back Martinez took a kick to the face from Mexico's Hirving Lozano during their World Cup game on Saturday. The moment came in an intense match with strong tackles being made by both sides.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Argentina came into the game in danger of getting knocked out of the World Cup altogether following their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia.
WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ? Martinez, one of Argentina's key players, was able to continue despite the kick from Lozano.
