Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez kicked in the face by Mexico's Hirving Lozano in heated World Cup match

Lisandro Martinez took a nasty boot to the face from Hirving Lozano in the first half of a fiery World Cup group stage match on Saturday.

Lozano attempts acrobatic clearance

But instead kicks Martinez in the face

Foul called but no card issued

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United and Argentina centre-back Martinez took a kick to the face from Mexico's Hirving Lozano during their World Cup game on Saturday. The moment came in an intense match with strong tackles being made by both sides.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Argentina came into the game in danger of getting knocked out of the World Cup altogether following their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ? Martinez, one of Argentina's key players, was able to continue despite the kick from Lozano.