Are Wazito FC bound to fail yet again despite massive signings?

The Nairobi-based club suffered a heavy defeat despite sparing no expense in the transfer market, but are they destined to fail again?

The faces of the players and the technical bench told it all as the referee blew the final whistle, and Wazito FC had lost their opening match of the 2020-21 FKF Premier League campaign.

The players remained on the pitch for almost 20 minutes, with their faces downcast, a sign of conceding defeat; they had suffered a humiliating 4-0 reverse at the hands of .

It may be too early to write Wazito off, but the outcome of the match played at Kasarani Stadium will be a very disturbing experience for a side which many pundits had named among the title contenders for the current campaign.

More teams

For a team that signed 15 players, and whose boss Ricardo Badoer has always set the bar high, the hiding from Sharks has left more questions than answers, and it is a result that new head coach Francis Kimanzi will wish to forget in a hurry.

During the summer transfer window, Wazito were the first team to hit the market, bringing on board Kevin Kimani from , Mark Hesbon from Kisumu All-Stars, Vincent Oburu from AFC , Boniface Omondi from , Castro Ogendo from Bidco United, and keeper Fredrick Odhiambo from Gor Mahia.

Other new signings include Kevin Okumu from Nairobi City Stars, Maurice Ojwang from , Michael Owino from Kisumu All-Stars, Stephen Otieno from Western Stima, Clinton Okoth from Migori Youth, and Jackson Juma from Soy United.

Yet the team struggled against a Sharks side, who only signed nine players in the same window, and lost 11.

Is it too early to judge Wazito?

Wazito FC Director Stephen Otieno is of the opinion that the slow start was to be expected, as the team are still undergoing transition after recent changes in the playing unit and the technical bench.

“We lose a few, draw some, but win more,” Otieno stated on his social media pages after the embarrassing loss on Sunday. “The league is a marathon race; consistency will be key.

“The team are undergoing a period of transition, so a slow start is possible this season; new players, a new technical staff, new philosophy, but high levels of professionalism so it will gradually roar into a formidable side.”

New coach Kimanzi, who was appointed to handle the team a week prior to the season kick-off, acknowledges that, despite the defeat, it is still too early to press the panic button.

“It was a tough game for us, but easy for our opponents and I don’t want to say we are disappointed, because a result is a result, it is now we are starting the season and it is good to give the boys their chance to show us the old habits and us [the technical bench] to try to fight the old habits,” Kimanzi told Goal.

“We are just starting, we must now work with the players to remove the old habits in them but all in all they did their best, because we only had two or three training sessions before the game, and you could see they tried very hard to push themselves and it is a good sign going forward.”

Kimanzi continued: “If you could see, our first-half display was very poor, but in the second period, we increased some gears and this is because we are all working to understand each other, I am also working to know my squad, but our effort in the second period was too late to change the result because we gave them too much room in the first half and we got punished.”

Are Wazito good enough to win the title?

Otieno insists that when the players and the technical bench find that missing link, the team will be targeting a strong finish and will soon be dining with the big boys in the continent.

“A strong finish will be our target this season, and beautiful football as well,” Otieno continued. “We [will] play Caf football within three seasons, constructive and constant criticism keeps us in check and will make us grow.”

For his part, Kimanzi feels it is not time to talk about the title yet since he has only been with the team for two weeks and cannot celebrate something he has not worked on.

“I have not done anything with this team,” Kimanzi continued. “I just started the job and so it will be very unfair for us [the new technical bench] to celebrate what we have not built on.

“We have just started and this is a league, not a knockout tournament, and it is now that I am starting my job, we played in a game [against Sharks] which gave us a wake-up call, let me rectify the mistakes and I swing into action and we can talk about the rest when I understand my players.”

Congratulations to The Sharks for the Win. https://t.co/rgDclLyBUI — Ricardo Badoer (@Donrico77) November 29, 2020

For a team that has recorded a huge turnover of coaches since they were promoted to the top flight after winning the National Super League in the 2018/19 season, Kimanzi is already a man under check, because this is the same team that sacked coach Fred Ambani, his assistant Babu Salim and goalkeeper trainer Elias Otieno after they lost two pre-season friendly matches.

Article continues below

According to former Gor Mahia keeper Mike Kisaghi, Rome was not built in a day, and similarly, Wazito should give the new team and technical bench time to build a strong side capable of challenging for titles.

“Even and had to wait for at least three seasons after appointing Jurgen [Klopp] and Pep [Guardiola] to start seeing the fruits of winning titles,” Kisaghi told Goal. “Wazito should do the same, stop sacking coaches, give Francis [Kimanzi] time, and soon they will start celebrating.”

Boss Badoer did not talk much nor rant as we are used to him after the 4-0 defeat, only taking to social media to congratulate Sharks for carrying the day, but will he keep calm this season and give the bench under Kimanzi time to build a formidable team?