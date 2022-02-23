Are Tusker, Gor Mahia & co. playing friendy matches in FKF Premier League?

It has now emerged the ongoing FKF Premier League will not produce a legitimate winner after the decision by the Kenyan government to dissolve the elected FKF office led by Nick Mwendwa four months ago.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed announced the formation of a caretaker committee led by retired justice Aaron Ringera to manage affairs of the game for six months until elections are held.

Though the world governing body Fifa and Caf have remained mum on the decision taken by the government to disband the FKF, the two bodies have in the same breath refused to confirm whether they are in support of the committee or not.

Former FKF CEO Omondi Aduda has exclusively told GOAL the cancellation of the Harambee Starlets versus Uganda Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier should serve as a wake-up call to the government that Fifa and Caf are not supporting activities of the committee.

The two-legged fixture should have seen Kenya play the Crested Cranes away on February 17 and the return leg in Nairobi on February 23 but Caf moved to award the tie to Uganda, who automatically qualified for the tournament’s finals set for Morocco.

Aduda, who currently serves as the Sporting Director at former champions Gor Mahia, has further explained why teams are not competing for the title but playing friendly matches in the top-flight.

What did Aduda say?

“Following Caf’s decision to cancel Kenya versus Uganda Awcon qualifier, it is clear that Fifa and Caf are not supporting what happened in Kenya [the formation of caretaker committee],” Aduda told GOAL on Wednesday.

“The game was cancelled and it was not played, even when Ringera team told us they are engaging Caf to have the game played, nothing happened, and the Caf decision was final.

“That is a clear message that anything to do with a caretaker committee is not recognised by Caf or Fifa, so if Caf did not listen to their [caretaker] pleas to have the game played [despite writing several letters], who will listen to them when the Premier League comes to an end?

“It is the committee which will have to forward to Caf the winners of the league, but as it stands they don’t recognise the committee, so what are these teams playing for?

"Are they not playing friendly matches?

“And do you think Caf does not know what is happening or the current situation in Kenyan football? What does Article 11 (12) of Caf statutes says: “Any association that has not been elected or appointed in accordance with the statutes is not recognised and anything they do will, therefore, not be recognised.

“And given that they [caretaker] are now running the league, what will happen at the end of it? So what are we doing, they are playing the league to do what?”

Aduda continued: “The same problem is happening under the transfer activities, we have transfers for the local league and international that have not been approved by Fifa because they [caretaker] don’t have access to the transfer system.

“It is only FKF who have access to the transfer system and can forward the names to Fifa for approval, so as it stands, we don’t have any transfer deals completed, most of the players who have moved clubs have not cleared.”

What is the solution?

According to Aduda, the government must swallow their pride and move quickly to involve all stakeholders including Fifa and Caf to discuss the way forward for Kenyan football.

“Let us not bury our heads under the sun, this is a national crisis, all stakeholders need to come together to discuss the way forward because the activities of the federation are run by the standing committees which we don’t have now that FKF was disbanded.”

The top-flight is currently on matchday 18 with Kakamega Homeboyz leading the table with 37 points. Nairobi City Stars are second on 32 points while Kariobangi Sharks are third on 31 points.

Champions Tusker are placed in the sixth position with 30 points from 18 matches while Gor are fifth, with the same number of points as the Brewers but have played one match fewer.