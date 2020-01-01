Are Nzoia Sugar set to part ways with suspended Omondi?

The Sugar Millers have struggled under the youthful tactician and reports have it he is on his way out

are reportedly on the verge of parting ways with head coach Collins Omondi.

The tactician has won just two matches out of the 21 played by the Sugar Millers, and management are contemplating replacing him. Goal understands the former tactician is suspended and was absent during the 0-0 draw with in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match last weekend.

When reached for comment, the club chairman has stated the coach is suspended but has not been fired.

More teams

"Yes, we have been having a poor run in terms of results and we decided to suspend the coach," Kadenge told Goal.

Article continues below

"We have not sacked him yet; as a club, we will release a statement regarding the matter. It is being addressed at the moment and it will not be ideal for me to reveal everything at this moment."

Omondi was appointed head coach in August 2019, taking over from Godfrey Oduor who left for KCB as the assistant coach.

The Nzoia based side is currently placed 15th on the table after collecting just 13 points from 22 matches.