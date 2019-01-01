Are Kariobangi Sharks’ dwindling fortunes sucking them into KPL relegation battle?

The Sharks are languishing in the lower reaches of the 17-team table, but can they haul themselves to safety before it is late?

From Kenyan Premier League title contenders last season to relegation candidates this season, it's been a miserable time for .

Once a feared side, who almost won the league title in the 2018 and also produced Golden Boot winner in Erick Kapaito, Sharks are now 16th in the 17-team table (following the expulsion of ) and have just eight points from 12 matches.

It paints a picture of a side already fighting to keep their status in the top flight; Sharks have already been sucked into the relegation dogfight, and unless they start to win matches, then they will drop into the lower league after only three seasons in the KPL.

Out of the 12 matches played, they have only managed one win, drawing five and losing six, a huge contrast from last season, when at this stage, they were battling to wrestle the league title from .

In fact, last season, alongside FC and , Sharks were fighting for the league crown and also the FKF , which they eventually lost to Bandari in the final.

They've impressed consistently in the cup competition, demonstrating their ambition since securing their top-flight status, while a pre-season 1-1 friendly draw against in the SportPesa Super Cup appeared to augur well for their chances this term.

The performance against the Toffees was top notch, and coming at a time when the KPL season was a few weeks away from kick-off, several pundits tipped William Muluya;s side to challenge for the title once again this season.

Their display in pre-season, coupled with the fact that they had managed to keep most of their key players intact during the transfer window, with the exception of Ugandan striker George Abege, also boosted their chances of doing well in the current season.

Where did things start going wrong for Sharks?

Sharks started the season with a 2-2 draw against , secured a goalless stalemate against AFC , then suffered a 3-0 defeat against Kakamega at Bukhungu Stadium.

The defeat against Homeboyz marked the start of a miserable run for the side, as they went on to drop points in draws against , Nzoi Sugar and Wazito FC, before falling to defeats by Gor Mahia, Zoo FC, Kisumu All-Stars, Uinzi Stars and .

Sharks’ only win in the league came against Sugar, who they beat 2-0, and the result could yet be scrapped should the Sugar Millers, who have already failed to honour two matches in the league, miss another tie.

Formed in 2000, Sharks earned promotion to the top flight in 2017 after winning the National Super League, but their stay in the top tier could well come to an end unless something serious is done.

While other teams are struggling in the league without a sponsor, Sharks are among the few teams who actually do have sponsorship. Last month, the club signed a three-year deal with betting firm Betway and two days later, they entered into a partnership with Sports Data Analysis firm InStat.

Why are Sharks not benefitting from their sound management?

Sharks coach Muluya was not able to give a reason for the defeat after losing to KCB, but vowed that their slump would be arrested.

“We are really struggling to win matches, and it is not a good situation for the club,” Muluya told Goal. “We are in a very difficult situation but I am sure we will start to win matches. We don’t deserve such performances and I want to ask our fans to be patient as we work on our way to the top again.”

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula cannot understand the team's failure.

“I don’t have words to explain what Sharks are going through,” Shimanyula told Goal. “before the season started, they were among the teams I had picked to challenge for the title. but honestly speaking, I don’t know why they cannot win matches. Maybe they have an internal problem which we don’t know.

“When we played against them [in the 3-0 win], I saw a very ambitious side, but since then they have just been dropping points,” Shimanyula continued. “I only hope they will solve their problems soon because KPL is a very competitive league and if they continue to drop points they will be relegated.”

Should Sharks fans be worried?

A top official, who did not want to be named, vows the club will turn around the season and will not be relegated.

“We have only played 12 matches so far and we still have another full second leg to play for,” the club official told Goal. “I can assure you that Sharks will not be relegated; we will not allow the club to go down.

“All we need to do is win four matches and everything will change in the standings, I don’t think we should press the panic button now, no, we will be in the top flight next season.”

Of course, Sharks haven't yet reached the halfway point of the season, and there's still much football to be played, but until they can resolve their problems and avoid dropping points, the threat of relegation will remain.

Their next home match - against - represents an ideal opportunity for them to end their slump.