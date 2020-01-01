Are FKF delegates justified in giving Mwendwa second term in office?

The 41-year-old IT guru swept the podium to extend his stay as the boss of Kenyan football, but does he deserve to retain seat?

It was a clean sweep - or call it a landslide win - and by the time the returning officer was counting vote number 68 out of the 85 cast, the delegates inside the voting room had already started celebrations.

Nick Mwendwa had silenced his four opponents, had humiliated them, and after two attempted exercises which were stopped by the local court, he was heading back to the office – another four years in charge of Kenyan football.

The 41-year-old had done it; he had managed 77 votes, beating his rivals in what turned out to be a one-sided exercise held at a Nairobi Hotel.

Former CEO Omondi Aduda with his running mate Athanas Obango came second with just five votes. Herbert Mwachiro, who once served as the FKF deputy CEO alongside Harold Ndege, who is a former international, walked home with three votes.

Journalist Boniface Osano and his running mate had nothing to smile about since they walked home empty-handed, as did Dan Mule, who had presented Peter Lichungu as his running mate.

While he was 100 per cent sure of winning the contest, Mwendwa was, however, shocked, with how the victory was achieved.

“I am very humbled for the overwhelming win we scooped as Team Blue,” Mwendwa told Goal after the polls. “I knew going into the elections that I will retain my seat but I didn’t know I will do it with such an emphatic style.

"I thank the delegates for giving me another mandate to lead them, and I promise I will achieve my targets in the next four years."

The style with which he rolled over his rivals now begs the question; does he deserve a second term in office?

Nairobi City Stars CEO Patrick Korir, who was keenly following the proceedings in the counting hall, opines that Mwendwa deserved a second term but he has his work cut out - to save the image of football before the next elections.

“Nick [Mwendwa] did very well in his first term as President against all the odds,” Korir told Goal. “Odds in the sense that he inherited an outfit that had immeasurable debts and squabbles from the immediate past Federation that was poorly and unprofessionally run.

“There were many firsts after he came on board, one being women football that has now scaled great heights from abysmal levels.

“From making it to the Africa Women's Cup of Nations in 2016, and so close to the next edition in 2018, to winning Cecafa with an unchecked run...all this under a strengthened women's league and with proper coaching.

“Now we are seeing a horde of ladies breaking into professional ranks and there was also grassroots training of coaches and support to branches.”

His sentiments are echoed by AFC chairman Dan Shikanda, who believes that, with the extended term, Kenyan football is going to see a lot of improved changes under Mwendwa.

“It is not a question of whether he deserved to come back or not, it was all about confirming his return,” Shikanda told Goal. “You can see just a few months he took over the running of FKF PL from , we have seen sponsors coming in, so what do you expect to see in the next four years? Improved football.”

What did Mwendwa do to impress Korir?

“Improved handling of national teams has seen various team ranks participate in various tournaments,” Korir continued. “Through the centre of excellence, we now have the U15 team, we can count on and they showcased their acumen with silver at Cecafa U15 recently. We have a bright team for the future.

“If I also recall the U20 team also grabbed silver at Cecafa and it was during Mwendwa’s first term we have seen improved sponsorship for leagues. Whoever heard of a sponsor for the NSL and the third tier Division One?”

Korir did not stop just there.

“Suddenly we now have three gaming firms sponsoring leagues from the top tier all the way to the grassroots. We have even seen the return of nationwide tournaments such as Chapa Dimba [Sakata Ball] due to the dispensation led by Mwendwa.”

Korir further argues that were it not for the politics that cropped into the game at the tail end of his first term, Kenyan football should by now have made huge strides in East Africa and the region.

“As a journalist who covered Kenyan football under two previous regimes, there have been more positives to talk about as opposed to the reverse during his term,” Korir added.

“However, in the lead up to the mid-October that saw Mwendwa sweep the board with a clean 77-5 vote beating of his nearest challenger, the Federation was dragged through politics and spent a close to a year in the corridors of the Sports Disputes Tribunal.

“Those cases, through constant media highlights, makes one believe the Federation is troubled and corrupt like the ones before.

Korir concluded without mincing his words, “Mwendwa deserved a second term…yes, but he has his work cut out - to save the image of football before the next elections.”

What next for Mwendwa and FKF?

In his first interview with Goal after retaining the seat, Mwendwa revealed he had sent an olive branch to his rivals to build better football in Kenya.

“I also want to ask those who were competing against me, and even those who lost in various positions here today [Saturday], I am welcoming them to my side, let them come we work together, let us put our heads together to improve our football,” Mwendwa told Goal.

"I cannot do this [achievements] on my own or with the team you have given me, I need everyone on board, so we can achieve our set targets.

“We have several targets we must achieve in the next four years, I want to see Kenya in the World Cup, for both men and women national teams, I know it might sound like a dream or even a joke, but we can make it, we need proper planning and that is why I want everyone on board.”

Mwendwa continued: “We are starting work immediately, on Monday it will be business as usual at the secretariat [our offices at the Goal Project], we don’t have time to waste, we have wasted time-fighting in courts but now that we are done with elections, then it is time to give back and fight for football, we want to make sure football is back with a bang.”

The new office will now be focused on helping Kenya continue growing in football with the 2026 World Cup a target, but for now, the main focus will shift to the Harambee Stars' qualifier double-header against Comoros in November.

Perhaps many may ask; What magic wand has Mwendwa got to make Kenyan football even more competitive again?