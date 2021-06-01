Are AFC Leopards truly jinxed in FKF Premier League title hunt?

Ingwe are fighting to end their long wait for the top flight crown, but do they have the character to turn things around this season?

It’s been twenty three years and counting since AFC Leopards last won the FKF Premier League title, and the Kenyan giants appear to have forgotten how to win another one.

Take this season’s experience as an example.

On two occasions, opportunities have surfaced for Patrick Aussems's charges to build a commanding lead on top of the table over rivals Tusker and Kenya Commercial Bank.

However, on each occasion, Ingwe have elected to blow away these opportunities while settling for less.

The first instance was when Tusker and KCB drew 0-0 respectively in their matches, and thus, the ball was left in Ingwe’s court to win their fixture and move top of the 18-team table.

Instead, they could only manage a frustrating 0-0 draw against Posta Rangers to miss out.

In the second instance this past weekend, Leopards needed a win against lowly Bidco United to move clear at the top, only to be spanked 3-1.

For the record, Ingwe last won the title in 1998, but despite club chairman Dan Shikanda insisting this is their season, it appears the club remain short.

Do AFC Leopards fear success?!

According to renowned journalist and Ingwe diehard Juma Kwayera, AFC Leopards could be suffering from stage fright.

“You guys have a story which you are either refusing to see or are avoiding, AFC Leopards fear success,” Kwayera told Goal. “Every time they have a chance to pull away from the rest, they have traditionally shot themselves in the foot.

“The past two weeks is a repetition of every season. I'm not sure what the reason is. It could be stage fright of young players; it could be misplaced excitement or sheer overconfidence.”

Kwayera remembers the last time AFC Leopards came close to winning the title under Belgian coach Luc Eymael, but after leading the table for the better part of the season, they crumbled with five matches to go.

“When Luc [Eymael] was the coach, the team topped the log most of the season, but they crumbled in the last five matches to finish second, you can have more examples and I guess there is a problem,” Kwayera continued.

His sentiments are echoed by former international goalkeeper Mike Kisaghi, who feels AFC Leopards have always bottled it at the tail end of the season because they don’t have the character to finish the race.

“To win the league you must have the character, but if you look at AFC Leopards squad, they don’t have the required character to go all the way,” Kisaghi told Goal. “They don’t want to believe in themselves, I guess they have young players who reach a point and panic.

“They can only win the title if they believe in themselves and fight to get it, but on a silver platter, it will not happen, like now twice they have a chance to move top of the table and they cannot, it means there is a problem.”

Kisaghi continued: “If you look at their game against Bidco, they never showed up and their defence was in shambles, they gave away silly goals and at the end, they paid the price, now they have to start again to see how they can move top.

"It is not easy.”

Are AFC Leopards just jinxed?

Former Gor Mahia official Sally Bolo has aired a view held among some members of the Kenyan football-supporting fraternity that Leopards are suffering from the karmic consequences of not paying their Tanzanian coach Sunday Kayuni two decades ago.

Kayuni told Goal in a previous interview that he had cursed the team from winning the title until they ask him for forgiveness.

"Actually, Ingwe’s last title was won under Kayuni but after the mistreatment he underwent with them before they parted ways, he maintains they have to ask for forgiveness from him to be successful again," Bolo began. “Our in-laws, AFC Leopards, had an opportunity to climb to the top of the league standings and increase their chances of winning the title, but they wasted it by allowing a little team like Bidco United to beat them three goals to one at home.

“It’s probably about time AFC tracked down their old head coach Sunday [Kayuni] if what we read Saturday night regarding Pep Guardiola's failure to win the Uefa Champions League is true," Bolo added, referring to rumours that Yaya Toure's agent Dimitri Seluk had cursed Guardiola never to win the UCL after allegedly mistreating the Ivory Coast legend.

Guardiola’s Manchester City lost 1-0 to Chelsea in the most recent final.

“My dear friends at Ingwe, the club was soaring high under this man’s leadership; perhaps it's time you saw the mistake of letting this great coach leave and failing to pay his dues,” Bolo continued. “The elderly gentleman departed the club, dissatisfied with his treatment. It’s past time to put things right."

It's probably abt time @AFCLeopards tracked down their old head coach if what we read last night regarding Pep Guardiola's failure to win the UEFA CL is true. My dear friends@ Ingwe,If you want to win the League can some fried kuku& ugali be organized to have this talk? #Bkpl pic.twitter.com/ifULiDnAg5 — Sally Bolo (@SallyBolo) May 30, 2021

In the interview when he confirmed cursing AFC Leopards never to win the title again, Kayuni told Goal that during Cecafa tournament in Rwanda in 2019 he had placed a hex on the club

“It is true I cursed AFC Leopards and they will never win the KPL title again," he began. "Even if they sign Jose Mourinho or Pep Guardiola, they will not win the league.

“I was fired like a dog and chased away and the pain I went through during that period was very hard to take. It was very unfortunate all this happened after I had helped the team to win the title and it will remain their only title.”

Could it be the curse from Kayuni that is derailing AFC Leopards’ search for the league title or is the team simply not good enough?