'I can rule out that possibility' - Arda Guler says he will not go out on loan and reveals Real Madrid idols after sealing move

Arda Guler remains determined to stay at Real Madrid and fight for his place while he also revealed his admiration for idols like Cristiano Ronaldo.

Guler affirmed he will not leave on loan

Real Madrid was always his priority

Admires Ronaldo, Ozil, Guti & Modric

WHAT HAPPENED? Guler has spoken of his delight at joining Real Madrid after Los Blancos agreed to pay his release clause of €17.5m (£15m/$19m) to seal the move. He has signed a six-year deal for an initial €20m (£17m/$22m), with up to €10m in add-ons. The Turkish starlet has now made it clear he has no plans to leave on loan as his priority has always been to don the white shirt.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I think I'm ready to play here and I want to stay here and not go on loan. If Real Madrid gives me the opportunity to play, I want to take advantage of it. Going on loan is not in my plans. At Real Madrid they told me I'm going to play and I don't want to go on loan," he told reporters.

Real Madrid fought tooth and nail with Barcelona to get his services but Guler said that the capital side were always his first choice: "I repeat that there have been many clubs that have presented their offers. But as soon as Real Madrid appeared, all of the others lost importance.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guler also revealed that he has been following Real Madrid for a long time and wants to emulate the heroics of former stars such as Guti and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Real Madrid has had great players and my idols are Guti, Ronaldo, Mesut Ozil and I want to be like them, to be a legend. I think Modric has a lot of quality and is the best midfielder in the world. While Ozil told me that Real Madrid is the best in the world. We have a relationship like brothers," he stated.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Twitter/RealMadrid

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Guler will be part of Real Madrid's pre-season tour in the United States where they will kick off their friendlies against AC Milan on July 24.