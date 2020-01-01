Aquino: Harambee Starlets midfielder explains why Zambia loss hurt

The 21-year-old Atletico Ouriense midfielder has also explained why the team performed dismally in the 2016 Awcon

Harambee Starlets midfielder Corazone Aquino has revealed her worst game for the national team was the defeat to Zambia in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifiers.

The East Africa nation had eliminated West Africa giants in the previous round and looked odds on to get past Shepolopolo in the next round. However, they managed a 2-2 draw at home before falling by a solitary goal away in Lusaka to lose out on a place in the global showpiece.

"It remains to be my worst game," Aquino, who plays for Portuguese top tier side Atletico Ouriense, told Goal.

"Zambia were not so tough as compared to Ghana, but we lost due to poor preparations. We were in camp for just a week and did not do most of the things as compared to the initial round.

"Taking the defeat was tough because we lost the opportunity of making it to the Olympics; it remains my worst."

The 21-year-old has revealed her best moment was when eliminated to qualify for the 2016 (Awcon) in .

"Algeria were good, they played the better football but we were prepared to play them," Aquino recalls.

"When we qualified for Awcon, it was like a dream come true for us, and to me it was even sweeter because I was making my first appearance in the national team.

"In Cameroon, things didn't go as planned; we were to win against Mali because they were the weakest team in the group, however, we underrated them and after scoring first, we became overconfident and ended up losing [3-1].

" were way above us in terms of quality, physique, everything in general. We could not match them in any aspect. Actually, we were scared of big names and it is how we lost the game.

"But we have learned and I hope we will have a chance of playing against them again."

The FC fan also had a piece of advice to upcoming female footballers in Kenya.

"First of all you must stay focused especially on what you want. Go for it regardless of the obstacles faced but again, ensure you are disciplined because, without it, you might end up stumbling on the way," she concluded.