Aquino: Harambee Starlet reveals her love for Wanyama and 'Calabar'

The youngster has also revealed her desire to help Kenya qualify for Fifa World Cup

Harambee Starlets midfielder Corazone Aquino has revealed captain Victor Wanyama and defender David 'Calabar' Owino are the players she likes watching during international assignments.

The 21-year-old is one of the key players in the Kenya women's national team and a couple of months ago she secured a move to Portuguese outfit Atletico Ourense.

The midfielder has revealed why she admires the aforementioned players when on the pitch.

"Our captain [Wanyama] has been under heavy criticism of late which could have affected him negatively," Aquino told Goal .

"However, it has not been the case with him, he has been giving his best and ends up doing his job well without taking critics into consideration. To me, it is the best way to answer his doubters.

"For 'Calabar', he is so calm on the ball and he plays with confidence from the back which is usually not easy for a defender.

"I try to emulate them."

While the youngster has played with many players at club and international level, it is Sheryl Angach who she enjoys playing with most.

"[Angach] makes my work in the midfield easy, she is committed and understands my game," Aquino stated.

"Yes, I enjoy playing alongside other players as well, but it is Angach who I am most comfortable with. She makes me give my best for the team and we end up dominating."

The former Gaspo player has also revealed what she has enjoyed most in her new league and team in .

"As opposed to Kenya, we have management organization here and the players are respected," she continued.

"When we go for matches, the fans come out in large numbers to support their respective teams. As a player, you need such an environment in order to develop, and I am sure every day I keep on improving."

Aquino has also revealed where she wants to be in the future.

"I have not yet reached where I want to be; my aim is to play in English football for any team. But before that happens, I have to prove my qualities here in Portugal," she revealed.

"I also want to help the national team to qualify for the as well as the World Cup. We lost our opportunity to play in the Olympic Games, but we will have another chance to make it right."