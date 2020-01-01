APR’s Tuyisenge offers injury update ahead of Gor Mahia Caf Champions League encounter

The forward is set to face his previous side for the first time since he left in 2019 after a successful time with K’Ogalo

APR striker Jacques Tuyisenge has confirmed he is ready to face his former club in a Saturday Caf tie.

Tuyisenge, who left Gor Mahia in 2019 for Petro Atletico of Angola, joined the Rwandan heavyweights in the last transfer window but he has been recently battling an injury.

He has, however, declared he is ready for the preliminary round tie in Kigali on November 28.

“Yes, I got injured while I was with the national team Amavubi but since I arrived at the club I was put under good care. I am now in good form and I am training well,” the Rwandan international told the club’s website.

“I am 100% ready to represent APR during the Saturday game.

“I will be there given that I have been exercising which means I am in good form. I have no problem now and I am sure I will be there.”

The forward was not involved in the midweek friendly match against Association Sportive d'Arta of Djibouti which APR won 2-0.

“For now, I do not know what the coach’s plans are although he chose to bench me during the friendly,” he added.

“He is the one who knows why but that does not matter for me because I have to stick on what the coach plans.”

Tuyisenge’s confirmation of readiness for the weekend clash came after his former teammate Kenneth Muguna said Gor Mahia will not focus on him alone.

“So far the preparations are good as the players and the coaches are equally doing a good job. I can only say the team is good to go,” Muguna said in a separate interview.

“We are taking the game with a positive mindset but it is not about playing against Tuyisenge because we will be playing against the whole APR, not just one player.

“There are some dangerous players in the team and that is enough reason to focus on all of them and not just one person.”

The Gor Mahia captain also called for individual and general performances to heighten in order to deal with the pressure that is bound to be felt.

“If we perform at the highest level individually and as a team, then I know we will come out with a good result,” Muguna added.

“There is always pressure in what you do and we expect it this time around. We have been dealing with it.

“To beat pressure, one must believe in what he or she is doing, believe on the teammates and the coach and his game plan and that is the only way to deal with pressure.”

The return leg will be played between December 4 and 6 in Nairobi.