APR vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Kenyan champions will be keen to put their problems aside and get a decent result to take home for the return leg battle

Armée Patriotique Rwandaise (APR) of Rwanda are targeting a convincing win at home to stand a chance of making it to the second round of the Caf on Saturday.

have the same mission despite challenges that have marred their preparations and trip to the neighbouring country.

The record Kenyan champions have been participants in Africa’s club premier tournament in the last four seasons but they have not managed to reach the exclusive group stages.

The Green Army have been falling at either the first or the second preliminary rounds, but the 2020/21 season has handed them another chance to make a strong case against their African peers.

Game APR (Rwanda) vs Gor Mahia ( ) Date Saturday, November 28 Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position APR squad Goalkeepers Emery Mvuyekure, Ramazan Nkuzingoma, Yves Rwigema. Defenders Ismael Nshutiyamagara, Prince Buregeya, Abouba Sibomana, Albert Ngabonziza, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Fitina Omborenga, Ernest Kwizera. Midfielders Jean-Baptiste Mugiraneza, Andrew Buteera, Sulaiman Kakira, Michel Ndahinduka, Bienvenu Mugenzi, Jean Bosco Ngaboyisibo. Forwards Lague Byiringiro, Innocent Nshuti, Jacques Tuyisenge, Bernabe Mubumbyi, Ernest Sugira, Danny Usengimana.

APR have most of their players available. Tuyisenge was the only doubt but he has confirmed he is ready for the game. He has further stated he will not celebrate if he scores against his former club.

“Personally, I will not celebrate if I score, but I am going to give it my best to win the game,” the Amavubi striker told reporters in Kigali ahead of the match.

“It is a very important game for us because we want to take a good lead to the return leg. We are going to mean serious business – fighting for a win. It is going to be a special moment, and of course, accompanied by a lot of pressure.”

Should he start, the 29-year-old striker will be making his debut for APR after joining the army side in the last transfer window as a free agent. The striker has experience in the competition and will be aiming at helping the army side.

In Kenya, Tuyisenge is highly rated after helping K'Ogalo to back-to-back league titles. He joined in 2016 and left three seasons later, having scored 50 goals in the process, and as such Gor Mahia will have to deal with him to avoid getting eliminated early.

Probable XI for APR : Mvuyekure, Omborenga, Ngabonziza, Buregeya, Nshutiyamagara, Kwizera, Mugiraneza, Buteera, Kakira, Mugenzi, Tuyisenge.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, and Gad Mathews. Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Michael Apudo, Philemon Otieno, Kelvin Wesonga, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Andrew Juma. Midfielders Ernest Wendo, Bertrand Konfor, Kenneth Muguna, Bernard Ondiek, Cliffton Miheso. Forwards John Macharia, Samuel Onyango, Nicholas Kipkirui, Tito Okello.

K'Ogalo will miss the services of new signing Jules Ulimwengu who is unfit, young striker Benson Omalla who is on duty with the Kenya U20 team in Cecafa tournament in , and injured midfielder John Ochieng’.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia : Mathews, Ochieng', Otieno, Momanyi, Juma, Wendo, Muguna, Konfor, Kipkirui, Macharia, Okello.