APR vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Armée Patriotique Rwandaise (APR) of Rwanda are targeting a convincing win at home to stand a chance of making it to the second round of the Caf Champions League on Saturday.
Gor Mahia have the same mission despite challenges that have marred their preparations and trip to the neighbouring country.
The record Kenyan champions have been participants in Africa’s club premier tournament in the last four seasons but they have not managed to reach the exclusive group stages.
The Green Army have been falling at either the first or the second preliminary rounds, but the 2020/21 season has handed them another chance to make a strong case against their African peers.
|Game
|APR (Rwanda) vs Gor Mahia (Kenya)
|Date
|Saturday, November 28
|Time
|16:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|APR squad
|Goalkeepers
|Emery Mvuyekure, Ramazan Nkuzingoma, Yves Rwigema.
|Defenders
|Ismael Nshutiyamagara, Prince Buregeya, Abouba Sibomana, Albert Ngabonziza, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Fitina Omborenga, Ernest Kwizera.
|Midfielders
|Jean-Baptiste Mugiraneza, Andrew Buteera, Sulaiman Kakira, Michel Ndahinduka, Bienvenu Mugenzi, Jean Bosco Ngaboyisibo.
|Forwards
|Lague Byiringiro, Innocent Nshuti, Jacques Tuyisenge, Bernabe Mubumbyi, Ernest Sugira, Danny Usengimana.
APR have most of their players available. Tuyisenge was the only doubt but he has confirmed he is ready for the game. He has further stated he will not celebrate if he scores against his former club.
“Personally, I will not celebrate if I score, but I am going to give it my best to win the game,” the Amavubi striker told reporters in Kigali ahead of the match.
“It is a very important game for us because we want to take a good lead to the return leg. We are going to mean serious business – fighting for a win. It is going to be a special moment, and of course, accompanied by a lot of pressure.”
Should he start, the 29-year-old striker will be making his debut for APR after joining the army side in the last transfer window as a free agent. The striker has experience in the competition and will be aiming at helping the army side.
In Kenya, Tuyisenge is highly rated after helping K'Ogalo to back-to-back league titles. He joined in 2016 and left three seasons later, having scored 50 goals in the process, and as such Gor Mahia will have to deal with him to avoid getting eliminated early.
Probable XI for APR : Mvuyekure, Omborenga, Ngabonziza, Buregeya, Nshutiyamagara, Kwizera, Mugiraneza, Buteera, Kakira, Mugenzi, Tuyisenge.
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, and Gad Mathews.
|Defenders
|Geoffrey Ochieng, Michael Apudo, Philemon Otieno, Kelvin Wesonga, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Andrew Juma.
|Midfielders
|Ernest Wendo, Bertrand Konfor, Kenneth Muguna, Bernard Ondiek, Cliffton Miheso.
|Forwards
|John Macharia, Samuel Onyango, Nicholas Kipkirui, Tito Okello.
K'Ogalo will miss the services of new signing Jules Ulimwengu who is unfit, young striker Benson Omalla who is on duty with the Kenya U20 team in Cecafa tournament in Tanzania, and injured midfielder John Ochieng’.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia : Mathews, Ochieng', Otieno, Momanyi, Juma, Wendo, Muguna, Konfor, Kipkirui, Macharia, Okello.
Match Preview
The last meeting between the two sides was in 2008 when Gor Mahia won the FKF Shield Cup to qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup.
They were paired against the Army who had also won the Rwandan Cup and in the first leg played in Kenya, the Rwandan outfit managed to get a 1-0 win and going back to Kigali, they multiplied their efforts in front of the home fans and won the game 5-0 to advance 6-0 on aggregate.
Gor Mahia have been in the competition in the last four season but have always found it hard to advance further and their last attempt, in 2019, was ended by Algeria’s USM Alger.
The Algerian outfit picked up two wins against K’Ogalo and the two defeats came at a time Gor Mahia were strained financially as they operated without a sponsor.
It is the same case with APR - they have dominated their game in Rwanda but it has not been the same case at continental level. They have never made it to the group stage of the Champions League either.
Mugiraneza and Tuyisenge have played for Gor Mahia before and will be aiming at proving a point. Goalkeeper Mvuyekure has also played against Gor Mahia before while in Tusker FC's jersey.
K’Ogalo will be under coach Sammy Omollo who is standing in for the banned Roberto ‘Robertinho’ Oliveira.
Despite training the team for only three days, Omollo is confident they have what it takes to get a decent result away in Kigali.
“I have never seen a team-high in spirit like this Gor Mahia team despite the challenges,” Omollo told reporters in Kigali. “l am looking forward to a solid performance and good results today [against APR].”
in a separate interview before the team left for Kigali, Omollo told Goal: “I am not new at Gor Mahia, actually I know these players better, just the way I know mine at Posta Rangers.
“We have trained together for three days and I have managed to collect some vital information. Remember I have also played against K’Ogalo twice so I know what to expect from those players.
“Remember, in the dressing room, the head coach will also be there, so there will be no problem for me.”
Caf banned Oliveira from stepping onto the touchline during their preliminary round fixture against APR for allegedly not having Caf ‘A’ coaching qualification papers and the Kenyan champions turned to the Mailmen for help.