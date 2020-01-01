APR got over-excited after scoring against Gor Mahia - Omollo

Two late goals ensured K'Ogalo won 4-3 on aggregate to seal their passage to the next round

stand-in coach Sammy Omollo believes over-excitement was the reason why APR suffered two late goals in the 3-1 loss to their hosts in the second leg of the Caf played at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

Jacques Tuyisenge lost a chance to put his team in front after nine minutes as his penalty was saved by Gad Mathews. Samuel Onyango then put K'Ogalo in front after 17 minutes from close range. In the 81st minute, Keddy Nsanzimfura equalized to give the Army hope of making it to the next round.

However, Sydney Ochieng' struck in the second minute of added time before Nicholas Kipkirui sealed the win with a few minutes to go and ensure the Kenyan champions advanced with a 4-3 aggregate.

"The problem with APR is that they over-celebrated when they equalized against us," Omollo told Goal on Sunday.

"They got overexcited and gave us a chance to get our goals. If they could have concentrated maybe they could have managed to get the result they needed to make it to the next round."

The tactician has also hailed his team for their performance and zeal that ensured they eliminated the Rwandan champions.

"Gor Mahia played well considering the fact that they have not been involved in competitive matches of late," Omollo added.

"Since March, most of the players here have not been involved in any game and I am really happy with the way they played.

"I was encouraged with the response after conceding late in the game. If it were any other team, maybe they could have given up, but K'Ogalo fought to the end and we were rewarded."

The tactician has also pointed out the impact made by the substitutes.

"They knew what we wanted and they played a very big role in helping the team advance. Sydney, Kipkirui scored very important goals for us and they came in as substitutes.

"In general, I am happy with the overall performance, now we can prepare for the next round with a target of making it to the group stages of the competition."

Gor Mahia have never made it to the group stage of the Caf Champions League.