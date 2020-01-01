Appeal dismissed: Sofapaka FC to pay Kasaya Ksh 1.6M for wrongful dismissal

Batoto ba Mungu had appealed the case stating it was unlawful but have failed to convince the jury to rule in their favour

The Football Federation Independent Disciplinary and Appeals Committee (FKFIDA) has dismissed 's appeal over former player Wycliffe Kasaya's case and ordered a Ksh 1.6 million compensation to be made as earlier ruled.

"The Player filed a suit against the club at the Player Status Committee on December 11, 2018. The contention at the first instance of proceedings was that the club had failed to pay the player his salary for three consecutive months, and had unilaterally terminated his contract which was valid from June 2, 2018, up to May 31, 2020."

Furthermore, the player claimed that the club was preventing him from moving on to a new club by denying him a release letter that would enable his new club to secure his registration for the new season.

The committee also ordered the club to pay the player KShs. 1,610,000.00 in damages comprising unpaid salary for October 2018, three months’ salary in lieu of notice, and compensation for the balance of the term of the prematurely terminated contract.

The club being aggrieved by the Player Status Committee decision filed an appeal on February 21, 2019.

Batoto ba Mungu failed to win the appeal which they felt was not lawful.

"[Sofapaka] was unable to demonstrate that there exists significant fact or evidence which the Player Status Committee failed to take into account and that such fact or evidence was of such a decisive nature that it would probably have led to a different decision or outcome had it been considered," read part of the ruling as obtained by Goal.

"Based on the foregoing, the Appeal Committee unanimously makes the following declarations: the Petition is dismissed and each party shall bear its own costs."

Kasaya has since celebrated his win urging players not to be ashamed to get their justice.

"I want to encourage players who will see this, do not be ashamed to stand up for your right," the goalkeeper said in a statement.

"Do not be afraid to speak up even if you are alone. It's high time players stand up for their right as long as you follow the right procedures."