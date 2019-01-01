Apec Consortium rally to hold Extreme Clean Limited in Left Foot league

Nyayo Kingdom registered a slim 1-0 win over Toyota Kenya while All Saints Cathedral lost 2-0 to Kingsway Tyres

Apec Consortium pulled a dramatic comeback to force a 2-2 draw against Extreme Clean Limited in a Division Five match of the Left Foot league played over the weekend.



A double from Derrick Chomma had given Extreme Limited a comfortable lead and were destined to collect maximum points until the last five minutes of the game when Apec Consortium replied, also with two goals via Malvin Abuoy for the vital draw.



In other Division Five matches, I-Sikh pulled a -1 draw with CBA, SCLPS Thunderbolts lost 3-1 to General Electric FC while Insia Imports hammered South C Academy 6-0.



Cosmos Limited were winners in the Division One category after edging out Madaraka United 2-0, Green Zone Property lost 1-0 to Saad Advocates while Dayliff FC won 1-0 against Nyayo FC.



In the Division Two league, Nyayo Kingdom registered a slim 1-0 win over Toyota , All Saints Cathedral lost 2-0 to Kingsway Tyres while Advert Eyez drew 0-0 with Disciples FC.



Cube Movers maintained their good run in Division Three after seeing off One Africa Logistics 2-1 while Diamond Trust Bank floored M-Kopa Solar by a solitary goal.