'Anything is possible' - Van Dijk sends warning after Liverpool thrash Arsenal

The Reds claimed a 5-1 win at Anfield, and despite a superb festive period, the Netherlands international still sees room for improvement

Virgil van Dijk believes Liverpool have no limit to their ambitions after stretching their lead at the Premier League summit to nine points after victory over Arsenal.

Roberto Firmino's hat-trick, Sadio Mane's close-range finish and a penalty from Mohamed Salah secured the 5-1 success and extended the Reds' advantage over second-place Tottenham, who lost at home to Wolves .

Jurgen Klopp's side are now 10 points ahead of Manchester City in third, who travel to Southampton on Sunday before hosting the Merseysiders next week.

And the Netherlands centre-back has an ominous message for the chasing pack.

"We still need to improve a lot of thing but obviously we are very happy with the situation at the moment," he told BT Sport .

"We want to keep going, keeping working hard and keep the intensity high and we keep doing well ad keep moving forward.

"Anything [is possible]. That is how we should go out there and play, anything is possible.

"We need to do it in a good way, everything is tough these days but it is a great time to be a Liverpool player."

Liverpool could go a long-way to putting one hand on their first league title since 1990 if they can come way from the Etihad Stadium with a 10th straight Premier League win in a row.

But full-back Andrew Robertson says the Merseysiders will approach the match like any other and promises the team will endeavour to play their natural game.

"It is a huge one," the Scot added. "It is one that everyone accept the squad has been looking at.

Article continues below

"We have taken care of business in December which is no easy task but we have knocked the off one-by-one.

"City is going to be a big game but we have a healthy lead and we look forward to the game.

"We'll give 100 per cent to ty and get anything from the game."