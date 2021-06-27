'Anything can happen' - Man Utd and Liverpool-linked Llorente refuses to rule out Atletico Madrid departure

The 26-year-old has three years left on his contract and remains a crucial player for the Spanish champions

Marcos Llorente says he intends to stay at Atletico Madrid but has not ruled out making a move this summer.

The 26-year-old was one of the star figures of Atletico's La Liga winning campaign, scoring 12 and assisting 11 goals in 37 appearances. Only star forward Luis Suarez was directly involved in more goals for the Rojiblancos.

Llorente has three years left on his deal in the Spanish capital and he says he discussed the possibility of an extension with the club, but that nothing came of it.

What has been said?

"I have many years left [on my contract]. My idea is to stay, I'm fine, I'm happy at Atletico Madrid," he said to AS.

"We have had a great season winning La Liga. Anything can happen in football, but I don't think about that kind of thing. I am happy and now I am with the national team.

"There were conversations a long time ago, it is true, but nothing happened and the negotiation was not completed. I have no problem."

Where could Llorente go?

The former Real Madrid player has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Reds lost Georginio Wijnaldum this summer when the Netherlands star's contract expired and he opted to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Llorente's agent said last December that the Anfield side had reached out to him to discuss a possible move.

"I have received many calls from Anfield for Marcos Llorente. Marcos and I have always talked about this and he wants to stay, so there is not much else to do," he told Cadena SER.

Meanwhile, The Mirror claimed last month that United were lining up a bid worth £68 million ($94m) for the attacking midfielder.

