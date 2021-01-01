'Anyone can miss a penalty' - Simba SC's Onyango

Wananchi midfielder Haruna Niyonzima also reveals why he exchanged his jersey with Meddie Kagere

Simba SC defender Joash Onyango has stated he did not miss the penalty because his Harambee Stars teammate Farouk Shikhalo understands him, but he missed because 'anyone can miss a penalty.'

The 27-year-old put in a man of the match performance in the Mapinduzi Cup final against sworn rivals Yanga SC. Timu ya Jangwani won 4-3 on penalties after the match had ended goalless in regular time.

Francis Kahata, Chris Mugalu, and Gadiel Michael scored for Simba as Meddie Kagere was denied by the woodwork while Onyango’s effort was saved by Farouk Shikhalo.

More teams

Yanga scored their penalties via Tuisila Kisinda, Shaibu Abdalla, Zawadi Mauya and Saido Ntibazonkiza while Mukoko Tonombe was denied by Beno Kakolanya.

"We did not expect to lose the final against Yanga but it is football, anything can happen," Onyango told Goal.

"We had prepared for victory, but when it comes to penalties, then it is anyone's game.

"I cannot say Shikhalo saved my spot-kick because we are teammates at national level. All I can say is that anyone can miss a penalty."

The former centre-back won the Man of the Match Award after a decent shift at the back. He was rewarded Tsh 1 million as a result. However, the experienced defender has stated his teammates played a crucial role in helping him win.

"I thank God and fellow players for giving their best in the game," Onyango continued.

"My teammates have done enough to help me get the Man of the Match Award and I really appreciate it."

Wananchi midfielder Haruna Niyonzima was also delighted for helping the 27-time Mainland League champions win the league. He went on to reveal why he exchanged his jersey with Meddie Kagere.

Article continues below

"It was a very tough game considering it was a final but eventually we won the competition," Niyonzima told Goal.

"I respect Kagere despite me being his captain in the national team. He plays for a good team which is one of the best and I took his jersey to remind me I won a final against him in 2021.

"But as you are aware, Simba and Yanga are sworn rivals and friendship is not on the pitch."