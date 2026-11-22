Antony clashed with Sevilla supporters after the full-time whistle when Kike Salas struck a stoppage-time equaliser to earn a 1-1 El Gran Derbi draw. Heated post-match remarks from Kike Salas and Lucien Agoume added further drama to a fiery afternoon in Nervion.
Antony shouts at crowd after late derby twist
Antony became a major talking point after the final whistle as Sevilla and Real Betis played out a fiery 1-1 draw in the first El Gran Derbi of the season at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Antony put Real Betis ahead early in the second half with a deflected strike, only for academy graduate Kike Salas to net a stoppage-time equaliser and rescue a point for Sevilla.
Targeted by home supporters throughout the match, Antony turned toward the stands after the whistle and, in a video posted by DAZN, was caught shouting: "You're so bad. You're absolutely terrible!"
Bartra and Agoume clash over Kike Salas incident
Speaking to Teledeporte after the equaliser, Real Betis defender Marc Bartra took aim at refereeing calls, claiming the leveller "was scored by a player who should have been sent off" following an earlier challenge involving Isco. Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume hit back in the mixed zone, according to Diario de Sevilla, and criticised referee Sanchez Martinez's decisions in Nervion.
"Why was Kike Salas sent off? But the referee called a foul on Isco. Let them keep complaining, we're not interested in that," Agoume said. "I don't think it was fair for either team, but more for us, he called minor fouls. He gave me a yellow card because he said I was making gestures, and that's why he gave me a yellow card in the derby after 15 minutes."
Late drama settles fierce Seville battle
Sevilla created most of the chances on home soil, seeing headers and shots go wide or get blocked before Gabriel Suazo hit the post in the 83rd minute and Kike Salas drilled home from distance in the first minute of stoppage time. Speaking to Sevilla FC+, Kike Salas struck a bittersweet tone after the final whistle.
"In the end, that goal is a small reward for the team's great work, especially in the first half, where we dominated them and created a lot of chances," Kike Salas said. "We can't leave satisfied. I think we went out there from the start determined to win, and that was evident, but sometimes the ball just doesn't go in. I'm left with the team's hard work and sacrifice, and with the fans, who cheered us on when our energy was waning and throughout the week."
European focus next after fierce derby test
Agoume stood by Sevilla's display despite sharing the spoils, saying: "Everyone saw that we outplayed our opponent, that we created more chances, and that for most of the game we were superior and deserved the victory."
With the first derby of the season ending all square, attention now turns to upcoming European fixtures, including Real Betis' Champions League trip to Bratislava.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.