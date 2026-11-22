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Antony clashed with Sevilla supporters after the full-time whistle when Kike Salas struck a stoppage-time equaliser to earn a 1-1 El Gran Derbi draw. Heated post-match remarks from Kike Salas and Lucien Agoume added further drama to a fiery afternoon in Nervion.

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Antony shouts at crowd after late derby twist

Antony became a major talking point after the final whistle as Sevilla and Real Betis played out a fiery 1-1 draw in the first El Gran Derbi of the season at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Antony put Real Betis ahead early in the second half with a deflected strike, only for academy graduate Kike Salas to net a stoppage-time equaliser and rescue a point for Sevilla.

Targeted by home supporters throughout the match, Antony turned toward the stands after the whistle and, in a video posted by DAZN, was caught shouting: "You're so bad. You're absolutely terrible!"

Bartra and Agoume clash over Kike Salas incident

Speaking to Teledeporte after the equaliser, Real Betis defender Marc Bartra took aim at refereeing calls, claiming the leveller "was scored by a player who should have been sent off" following an earlier challenge involving Isco. Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume hit back in the mixed zone, according to Diario de Sevilla, and criticised referee Sanchez Martinez's decisions in Nervion.

"Why was Kike Salas sent off? But the referee called a foul on Isco. Let them keep complaining, we're not interested in that," Agoume said. "I don't think it was fair for either team, but more for us, he called minor fouls. He gave me a yellow card because he said I was making gestures, and that's why he gave me a yellow card in the derby after 15 minutes."

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Late drama settles fierce Seville battle

Sevilla created most of the chances on home soil, seeing headers and shots go wide or get blocked before Gabriel Suazo hit the post in the 83rd minute and Kike Salas drilled home from distance in the first minute of stoppage time. Speaking to Sevilla FC+, Kike Salas struck a bittersweet tone after the final whistle.

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"In the end, that goal is a small reward for the team's great work, especially in the first half, where we dominated them and created a lot of chances," Kike Salas said. "We can't leave satisfied. I think we went out there from the start determined to win, and that was evident, but sometimes the ball just doesn't go in. I'm left with the team's hard work and sacrifice, and with the fans, who cheered us on when our energy was waning and throughout the week."

European focus next after fierce derby test

Agoume stood by Sevilla's display despite sharing the spoils, saying: "Everyone saw that we outplayed our opponent, that we created more chances, and that for most of the game we were superior and deserved the victory."

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With the first derby of the season ending all square, attention now turns to upcoming European fixtures, including Real Betis' Champions League trip to Bratislava.