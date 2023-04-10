Antonio Rudiger opens up on Real Madrid pressure: ‘You have it even when you go to training!’

Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger has admitted there is constant pressure in playing for Los Blancos.

Moved from Chelsea last summer

'Positive' pressure in playing for Madrid

Will face his former club this week

WHAT HAPPENED? The centre-back joined Los Blancos from Chelsea before the 2022-23 season, and has played the fourth-most minutes of any outfield player since his move. He admitted that it's not always easy to play in the Spanish capital, especially when it comes to dealing with the expectations from fans.

WHAT THEY SAID: "In Madrid you have pressure even when you take the car to go to Valdebebas. But I say that as a positive, because I like to have that kind of pressure in my life, I wouldn't want to live without it," Rudiger told Marca. "Madrid is not for any player and I try to be there. I want to spend a great time here."

The centre-back also revealed that he embraces the expectations that come with being a Madrid regular.

"You have to be clear about your role in the team. And I know my role. And I have nothing to complain about in that regard. How am I going to complain if the club has been successful like this year after year! I go out to the field and do my job," Rudiger said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rudiger has become a mainstay in Carlo Ancelotti's side, and is poised to face his old team in the Champions League quarter-finals this week. Madrid are among the favourites for the competition, having put away last year's finalists Liverpool in the round of 16, winning 6-2 on aggregate.

WHAT NEXT? Rudiger's Madrid side will face Chelsea on Wednesday, before travelling to relegation-threatened Cadiz at the weekend in La Liga.