Anti-Doping Agency on the spot as Kariobangi Sharks defender John Kuol cleared

A Kenyan court has finally cleared the Sudanese defender after Adak withdrew the case they had filed for alleged doping

defender John Kuol has been cleared by the Sports Dispute Tribunal for alleged doping.

Kuol, a South Sudanese national, has been under suspension after he allegedly failed a dope test in March. However, the player was on Monday let off the hook by the Tribunal after the Anti-Doping Agency of (Adak) withdrew the case.

The whole saga began in February when Kuol suffered a concussion during a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against and was rushed to hospital.

“Two weeks later, I had not recovered and therefore sat out our match against Sugar at Kasarani,” Kuol is quoted by the Standard Newspaper.

“On that day, [Adak] officials came to the stadium and insisted on taking samples from me and one other player.

“I asked whether it was in order for them to take my samples yet I was not playing and they insisted on going ahead and I obliged. I also duly informed them that I was under medication for my concussion and they noted the same.

“A few weeks later, I was called by Adak and informed that I had failed the test and needed to explain myself within a few hours. In the meantime, I was also informed that I was under suspension from all football matters until the matter was determined.”

“I was called to the South Sudan U20 national team but could not go. I also, for the first time, received a call-up to the senior team but could not honour the call-up too.”

But Adak chief executive officer Japhter Rugut defended the agency saying they followed the laid-down rules in handling the matter even as he admitted that dealing with team sports is “a complicated matter.”

“It is true we withdrew the matter from the tribunal after it became clear that the player was not on the team sheet on that particular day. This information only became clear to us afterward,” Rugut also told the Standard newspaper.

Rugut said according to Adak, every player belonging to a team, whether they are on the bench or not, is a candidate for testing.

“We were just doing our work as prescribed by the world body. It is unfortunate it took so long to resolve but the delay was not our part as the term of the current Sports Tribunal had expired and they only started working in July,” said Rugut.

Kariobangi Sharks chairman Robert Maoga accused Adak of having been in a rush to convict the player without doing its homework properly.

“He has lost many opportunities as a result of Adak’s unfair action. We believe if they had taken their time, this issue would not have gone this extent,” said Maoga.

“Adak’s case was defective from the word go as they claimed the player was in competition when they tested him, yet he was not."