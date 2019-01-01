Anthony 'Modo' Kimani named the new assistant coach at AFC Leopards

The former defender, who plied his trade at the Den between 2013-15, will assist head coach Andre Casa Mbungo

AFC have appointed former Kenyan international Anthony Kimani as their assistant coach.

Kimani has penned down a two-year deal with the side and he is expected to start serving under head coach Andre Casa Mbungo with immediate effect.

The club believes that his experience and good leadership skills will help propel them to success.

“AFC Leopards SC are delighted to announce the appointment of Anthony Kimani as the new club assistant coach. The former AFC Leopards and captain has signed a two-year deal with the club and begins duties immediately."

Article continues below

Kimani has a Basic/Advanced coaching and Caf C licenses. In 2012 he captained Harambee Stars to Cecafa Championship in the finals where they lost to .

A year later he captained AFC Leopards to Shield triumph where they beat by a solitary goal.

He quit the side later in 2015.