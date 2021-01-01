Anthony Kimani: Kenyan tactician leaves AFC Leopards after Gor Mahia stalemate

The youthful coach – according to a source at the club – confirmed his exit after the Sunday clash against their old rivals K’Ogalo

AFC Leopards interim head coach Anthony Kimani has left the club after a 0-0 draw against Gor Mahia in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League Sunday tie at Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani.

Kimani has left Ingwe after acting as their interim coach for the second time. When Rwandan tactician Casa Mbungo – now at Premier League side Bandari - left in December 2019, the retired Harambee Star took charge until Tomas Trucha was appointed before the current season began.

He also assumed the roles when Trucha – citing threats to life – resigned after he had led AFC Leopards to an opening 2-1 win against Tusker.

Kimani, according to a source at the club, informed the players of his exit after the Sunday stalemate against their traditional rivals K’Ogalo.

“The coach [Kimani] told us after the game that it was his last moment with the club,” the source, who requested anonymity, told Goal.

“Sincerely, where he is going I cannot state because he did not go to that length in his explanation of the exit.”

When reached for comment, AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda confirmed he had heard the rumours of Kimani walking out of the club but insisted he will only give a detailed report on the isue when he gets his resignation letter.

“I have heard rumours Kimani has left after the derby but as a club, we have not received any letter from him on the same,” Shikanda told Goal.

“I can only comment further on the matter when I get his letter, for now, I don’t know if he has resigned.”

Kimani has left the local heavyweights just a day after the former Simba SC head coach Patrick Aussems arrived to take charge of the club.

His exit now leaves Lawrence Webo – the goalkeeper coach and Tom Juma – Kenya’s retired midfielder – as the senior members of the technical bench that will now be under Aussems.

The timing of Kimani’s exit coincides with a rare point won against the Mashemeji rivals Gor Mahia. It is the first draw since the second match of the 2017 Premier League season.

AFC Leopards last defeated Gor Mahia in 2016.