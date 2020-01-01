Anthony Akumu: Kenya international explains why he cannot sign for AFC Leopards from Kaizer Chiefs

The 28-year-old was part of the Harambee Stars squad that played the Afcon double-header against Comoros

international Anthony Akumu has boldly stated he will still choose to play for even if he gets a better offer from bitter rivals AFC .

The lanky midfielder played for K'Ogalo between 2010 and 2014 before leaving for Sudan's top-tier side Al Khartoum. Later on, the now 28-year-old joined the Zambia Super League side Zesco United before going to .

Despite being out of K'Ogalo for the last six years, the defensive midfielder, who can also play as a central defender, says there is no love lost between him and the Kenyan outfit who gave him a platform in the top-tier.

"I have massive respect for Leopards, but to be honest, I cannot choose them over K'Ogalo no matter how good their offer is," Akumu told Goal.

"[Ingwe] are a good team, actually one of the biggest in Kenya but I just cannot play for them.

"Gor Mahia is a team that gave me a chance, it is my home, and if I have an opportunity to get back home, for sure I will."

The soft-speaking Akumu also stated he is not yet done and his focus is on improving as a player.

"I want to be involved as much as possible, I want to keep learning and it needs more hard work," Akumu added.

"Yes, I am happy for my achievements, but it is not enough, I want to do more at the club and national team level."

Akumu was part of the Harambee Stars squad for the group (Afcon) qualifying double-header against Comoros where the first one ended 1-1. Then the islanders claimed a 2-1 win in the second game.

In the first game played at Kasarani on Wednesday, November 11, M'changama Youssouf put Comoros ahead from a free-kick which was expertly taken, wrong-footing Arnold Origi in the Kenya goal, but Masoud Juma equalised for Harambee Stars in the second half after going down to the visitors who had to play with 10 men for the better part of the game.

In the second leg played four days later in Moroni, Mohamed Ben El-Fardou and Mattoir Faiz scored the goals for Les Coelacantes and Harambee Stars denied them a clean sheet courtesy of Cliff Nyakeya’s effort.

However, Akumu was not involved in any of the matches.