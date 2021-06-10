Akumu: Harambee Stars midfielder responds to Kaizer Chiefs exit rumours

The 28-year-old star joined Amakhosi from Zesco United and has gone on to play 35 games and score two goals only

Kenya international Anthony Akumu has expressed his desire to stay with Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs.

Although Akumu wants to stay with Amakhosi, he has left his fate in the hands of the club's hierarchy, and if he is released, the former Gor Mahia star has stated that he will look back and be grateful to have served the Premier Soccer League side.

"I’d really like to be here in the new season and beyond. I want to finish my contract here. But if the club decides otherwise, I will just accept it and look back to say I am grateful that I was part of this wonderful club,’’ Akumu told Sowetan Live.

"This is one of the biggest teams in Africa and to be part of it is amazing… it’s one thing that is a privilege, but you and I understand how football works. So, in case of the decision to let me go, I won’t take it badly at all.’’

Although Akumu is an established deep-lying midfielder, he was converted into a centre-back at most times by the then head coach Gavin Hunt, who was sacked and his place taken up by the returning Stuart Baxter. The multiple Super League winner with Zesco United stressed that he was not concerned by the change of position as his desire is always to serve under the coach's instructions.

"I am a midfielder, a central midfielder, but I can also play as a central defender, I played there before I came to Chiefs. When a coach puts you in a different position to the one you’re used to, it means he’s seen something in you,’’ added the Harambee Star.

"I think I did my best… I helped the team where I was supposed to. I know our overall season didn’t go well because we wanted to finish in the top two, but we ended up at number eight, which isn’t that bad because we’ll play in the MTN8.’’

Akumu has scored twice in 35 games for Amakhosi and is expected to be part of the squad that will take on Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League semi-finals in June.