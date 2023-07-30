Another USMNT star on the move! Bryan Reynolds leaves Roma to join Belgian side Westerlo

Roma and USMNT defender Bryan Reynolds has joined Belgian side Westerlo on a permanent deal.

Reynolds signs for Belgian side Westerlo

Leaves Roma on permanent deal

Roma to have a sell-on clause

WHAT HAPPENED? Westerlo announced on Sunday that they had acquired Reynolds from AS Roma, signing him until June 2027. The 22-year-old had made 34 combined appearances for Westerlo last season, registering one goal and five assists while on loan from Roma. It is reported that Roma will receive a sell-on fee if Westerlo decides to transfer Reynolds to another club in the future.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reynolds, a former FC Dallas homegrown signing, moved to Roma in February 2021. However, during his time at the Serie A club, he was limited to just eight senior appearances and also had a loan spell at the Belgian side Kortrijk. He was also linked with a move back to MLS, however, the move never materialized.

IN A PHOTO:

@USMNT

WHAT NEXT FOR REYNOLDS? Reynolds will be willing to improve his performances as he will look to cement his place in the USMNT for the Copa America in 2024 and the imminent 2026 World Cup.