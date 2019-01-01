Another twist in NSL as Nairobi Stima win to move second on the table

Stima are now a point behind leaders Kisumu All-Stars, who were held to a goalless draw by fourth-placed Ushuru in Kisumu

Nairobi Stima moved to second place on the National Super League (NSL) table after beating Nairobi City Stars by a solitary goal on Saturday.

The Powermen came into the match desperate for maximum points to keep their promotion ambitions alive. The lone goal for the Yasin Mafuta-led side came in the 64th minute courtesy of Shela Mandela, who capitalised on a defensive lapse.

Stima are now a point behind leaders Kisumu All-Stars, who were held to a goalless draw by fourth-placed Ushuru at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

At Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, FC Talanta fell 2-0 to their hosts St Josephs Youth. Njoroge Stephen opened the scoring for the Nakuru-based side in the 37th minute before Said Adams doubled the advantage with about 25 minutes left.

Meanwhile, Michael Owino scored a hat-trick to help Bidco United defeat Coast Stima 4-3 in a thrilling encounter staged in Mombasa.

The striker opened the scoring in the third minute and completed his double eight minutes later. Abbas Muhiddin halved the deficit in the 53rd minute before two Lucky Kaingu goals - in the 57th and 65th minute - gave his team the advantage.

However, Owino hit his third in the 77th minute to level the scores before Jacob Onyango won it for the Thika-based side in the 85th minute.

Saturday's results: Kisumu All-Stars 0-0 Ushuru (Moi Stadium), St. Joseph’s Youth 2-0 Talanta (Afraha Stadium), Coast Stima 3-4 Bidco United (Mbaraki Sports Club), Modern Coast 3-1 Eldoret Youth (Serani Sports Ground) and Nairobi City Stars 0-1 Nairobi Stima (Hope Center).