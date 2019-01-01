Missing Kenyan featured in Chris Smalling’s video at AS Roma is found

The Italian side had begun a social media campaign in July, which was aimed towards raising awareness for missing children

Just a day after AS confirmed they had located a lost Kenyan boy, now a missing girl has been found safe.

Through their official Twitter handle, the Italian club has revealed an 8-year-old Kenyan girl, who featured in the video during the unveiling of defender Chris Smalling, has been recovered.

Smalling joined Roma from on a season-long loan deal.

The news of the girl comes hours after another Kenyan boy who featured in Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s announcement at Roma was also located and handed over to his family.

🛑A fourth missing child has been found! 🛑#ASRoma have today been informed by @missingchild_ke that an 8-year-old Kenyan girl featured in the @ChrisSmalling transfer announcement video has been found safe.



On Sunday, another Kenyan child, a 13-year-old boy was also found safe pic.twitter.com/CnQOmkuhEU — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 17, 2019

The boy was pictured next to Mkhitaryan's unveiling video in the club's posts following the Armenian wide man’s loan switch from .

According to BBC Sports, the new development comes after a girl from London was found when she appeared next to the side's new signing, defender Mert Cetin.

Roma had announced the signing of Turkish defender Cetin in August, and once again prominently featured the image of a missing individual.

The club launched the campaign in July. Armenia midfielder Mkhitaryan, 30, joined Roma on a season-long loan after a disappointing 18-months at The Emirates.

He scored on his Serie A debut, with his new side beating 4-2, the same day the Kenyan boy was found.

The three-time Serie A winners have partnered with two missing child charities - the US-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Telefono Azzurro - for the summer initiative.

It is inspired by rock band Soul Asylum's music video for their 1992 song Runaway Train, which highlighted the faces and names of missing children, similar to those printed on millions of milk cartons in the USA during the 1980s and 90s.