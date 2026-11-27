Rennes part ways with Haise
Rennes confirmed on Friday that Haise had been released from his role as head coach, with his assistants Johann Ramare and Lilian Nalis also leaving. The decision came a day after a 3-1 Europa League defeat at NEC, which extended their winless run in all competitions to five matches.
Foot Mercato and L'Equipe had reported earlier in the day that Haise was in the firing line, as relayed by Get French Football News. Rennes have not won since beating Strasbourg 3-0 on October 25, and Haise was said to have lost part of the dressing room.
Latest casualty of Ligue 1 turmoil
Haise is the latest name on a growing list of Ligue 1 coaches to lose their jobs this season. Lens sacked Dino Toppmoller in September after just four league games, before parting ways with his successor Yannick Cahuzac on November 12 following a 9-1 Champions League thrashing.
Le Havre dismissed Didier Digard on October 31 after nine Ligue 1 matches without a win, only for Lens to appoint him two weeks later. Strasbourg then replaced Hugo Oliveira with former Swansea boss Vitor Matos last week.
Expectations not met
Rennes had entered the season expecting to challenge for a Champions League place after strengthening their squad and keeping their coach, but the campaign has unravelled. Haise, who joined midway through last season and guided the club to Europa League qualification, leaves with Rennes ninth in Ligue 1.
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Their European campaign has also stalled, with just one win in the league phase, against OFI Crete. Club president Arnaud Pouille is also reported to be under threat following the poor run.
Interim trio take charge
Sebastien Tambouret, Pierre-Alexandre Lelievre and Herve Sekli will take temporary charge of the team, starting with Sunday's trip to Toulouse.
Rennes must now find a permanent successor as they look to revive a season that has quickly gone off the rails.