Another injury problem! Koulibaly to sit out Chelsea's Champions League trip to Salzburg

WHAT HAPPENED? Koulibaly was not named in Chelsea's 21-man squad that travelled on Monday to face Red Bull Salzburg. The defender missed Chelsea's last match against Manchester United on Saturday with a knee injury picked up against Brentford and he has been sidelined again with the issue.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Senegal captain has settled fairly swiftly at Stamford Bridge, despite competition for places being high when all of Chelsea's defenders are fully fit. He has played in eight of their 13 Premier League matches so far, missing one game via suspension due to a red card.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Koulibaly joins a number of key players on the sidelines for the Blues with Reece James, N'Golo Kante and Wesley Fofana all out for extended spells.

WHAT THEY SAID: Manager Graham Potter has offered a positive update, telling reporters: "It's not too serious but this game was too soon for him. We're hoping to get him on the grass Wednesday or Thursday."

WHAT NEXT FOR KOULIBALY? Koulibaly will hope he can be fit for Chelsea's next Premier League fixture against his manager's old side Brighton on October 29.