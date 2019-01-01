Another blow for Gor Mahia as Caf turn down request to postpone RS Berkane tie

The Kenyan champions have only eight players available for selection after traveling to Morocco in separate groups

has suffered another blow as Confederation of African Football (Caf) dismissed their appeal to postpone the match against Renaissance Sportive Berkane.

The Kenyan champions are scheduled to take on the North African side in the return leg of their Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final on Sunday but with six hours to kick-off, K’Ogalo is yet to assemble a team for the fixture.

Gor Mahia had troubles reaching for the return leg and by Sunday afternoon, only eight players were available for selection after the team decided to travel in batches from Nairobi.

A top official with the team in Morocco has confirmed to Goal that their plea to have the match rescheduled to Monday, has been dismissed.

“Caf have told us it is not possible and we must honor the match today (Sunday). We are now hoping that the last batch of players can arrive here before the match kicks off,” the official said.

The decision by Caf will force Gor Mahia to field fewer players since the second batch, comprising of the first team, is currently navigating 620km from Casablanca to Berkane, the venue of the match.

The first batch of players that have already arrived in Berkane includes keeper Shaban Odhoji, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Bernard Ondiek, George Odhiambo, Samuel Onyango, Francis Mustapha, and Wellington Ochieng.

“We have just boarded a bus to Berkane, I do not know how long it will take, but it is highly unlikely that we will arrive on time. This is a high level of disorganization from a big team like Gor Mahia, we are really embarrassed by the events,” a player with the team told Goal.

If the second batch will not arrive on time, it means K’Ogalo will field the eight players against Berkane and the chances of overturning the 2-0 defeat will be slim.