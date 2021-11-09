Another ban for Gor Mahia as Fifa fines FKF Ksh.6M for ignoring directive

Gor Mahia have been banned from signing players for two consecutive transfer windows for failing to comply with the initial directive to not bring in new signings in the previous window for breaching the contracts of former players and coach.

Ugandan Shafik Batambuze, Dickson Ambundo from Tanzania, and coach Steven Polack took the matter to Fifa and the Kenyan heavyweights were banned from bringing in new faces until they fully settled the trio financially.

But K'Ogalo went on to sign players before clearing with the players and Fifa, and the new arrivals featured in the Super Cup against Tusker FC. It is for this reason action has been taken against the club.

What did Fifa say?

"The club Gor Mahia is found responsible for failing to comply with a Fifa decision," read a letter to the club obtained by Goal.

"The club Gor Mahia is banned from registering new players for two entire and consecutive registration periods as from the date of notification of the present decision."

The above simply means the former Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions will not bring in new players until 2023.

FKF fined Ksh.6 million

The Federation has not been left off the hook. Fifa has taken action after FKF cleared the signings of new players without getting approval from the world football governing body.

"The Football Kenya Federation is ordered to pay a fine to the amount of [Ksh.6 million] for failing to comply with a final Fifa decision," the letter continued.

"The fine is to be paid within 30 days of notification of the present decision."

It is not clear whether the aforementioned parties will appeal the decision since no official was immediately available for comment.

Gor Mahia have started the season quite well and are unbeaten in the six matches they have played. The Mark Harrison charges have managed to collect four wins and two draws, putting them on top of the table.

They have scored seven goals and conceded just two.