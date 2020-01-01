Announcement over Arsenal target Willian's new club will be made soon, says agent

The Brazil international could be swapping one English capital club for another and his representative says the fans will find out soon

The agent of former winger Willian has claimed that a move to a new club has all but been completed amid strong links with .

The Brazilian called an end to his time at Stamford Bridge following the completion of his contract after seven years of service, thanking fans for their support during his stay but conceding that it was time for a new chapter in his career.

It is understood that Willian would have been open to staying at Chelsea, however, but the club would not bend to his request for a three-year contract, instead only offering the 32-year-old a two-season deal.

More teams

Goal recently confirmed that Arsenal are actively in the race to sign Willian – whose preference was to move to another club in London as his family are settled – with the Gunners happy to offer the attacker the three years that he was looking for.

Reports have claimed that Willian has already undergone a medical with the Arsenal, but his agent refused to confirm whether the player would be featuring under Mikel Arteta in the 2020-21 Premier League.

“He is a free player. He had a fantastic seven years at Chelsea,” Kia Joorabchian said in an interview with talkSPORT. “He has been under various managers, he has won multiple trophies. He had a fantastic relationship with Frank [Lampard] and he respected Frank a lot.

Article continues below

“But, like every cycle, I think that particular cycle has come to a moment where it is a good moment to leave. At the moment, just for now, I can't say where he is going to go, but we know where he is going. It won't be long before we announce it.”

Another of Joorabchian's clients, CP's exciting young winger Joelson Fernandes, has been repeatedly linked with a move to north London, but the representative was staunch in his denial of any contact between the two parties.

“He is a young, phenomenal talent, but we have never, ever spoken to him about Arsenal,” he said. “I have probably seen 25 articles about him and Arsenal. It is so untrue because Arsenal have never even spoken about him. We haven't even mentioned him to Arsenal.”