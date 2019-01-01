Angry Wazito FC President Ricardo Badoer threatens to overhaul playing unit

Ricardo had promised to make Wazito one of the best clubs in Africa after his reported purchase of the club

Outspoken Wazito FC president Ricardo Badoer has threatened to overhaul the entire team in February if the National Super League side cannot post positive results.

A high spending Wazito picked their second defeat in a row after they went down 2-1 to a lowly ranked Bidco in the NSL match on Wednesday.

Ricardo, a Swedish millionaire businessman based in Dubai and a flamboyant football fanatic had promised to make Wazito one of the 'greatest clubs in Africa' after his reported purchase of the club last October.

But results have been hard to come by for Muhammed Ahmed led side who picked his second straight lose and the angry boss is not taking it lightly.

Ricardo took to Twitter to pour out his frustrations following the latest setback by the former KPL side who were relegated following a string of poor performances in the top tier last season.

“I will be in Nairobi from end of this month! I will rather kick the players that do not deliver!!! This is a damn embarrassment for Wazito and our Fans.

“Well, I must say this loss is damn unacceptable. People that know understand I am always respectful and nice but the honeymoon is over! This is the second loss! We take care of our players but it seems some do not know how to play football!