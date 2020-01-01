Anekeya: Zoo FC defender's future is open

The defender states he might not be part of the Kericho based side beyond this season

Zoo FC defender Wilson Anekeya is reluctant to commit his future at the Kericho based Kenyan Premier League ( ) side.

The former Wazito FC fullback joined the Herman Iswekha charges in January this year and has established himself as one of the key players. With his short term contract ending in less than two months, Anekeya is open on his future stating he will take whatever comes his way.

"We are not sure about the current season whether it will end prematurely or not," Anekeya told Goal on Tuesday.

"Coincidentally, it is the same as my future, I cannot guarantee if it will be here at Zoo or any other place. My contract ends in June, and from there I will see how things unfold. If I get a good offer from elsewhere, I will take it for sure, but who knows, I might be in Kericho once again."

The former Thika United player has also revealed how life has been at the club.

"Zoo is a good team with friendly players who are committed; the technical bench has been fantastic, same with the management," Anekeya added.

"The fans too are fantastic; it is a good place and that is why I have not ruled out extending my stay."

The KPL is currently on a break owing to the coronavirus pandemic.