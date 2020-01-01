Anekeya: Former Zoo FC defender explains his situation amidst Covid-19

The right-back is currently a free agent and is hoping to get a new team for the new season

Right-back Wilson Anekeya has revealed the current Covid-19 situation and uncertainty regarding the start of the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season is making it hard for him to get a new team.

Games were postponed in mid-March and the Football Federation (FKF) went on to cancel the top tier on April 30, crowning and relegating Sugar and , who had been demoted earlier after handing three walk-overs.

"My contract with Zoo expired in June and I am currently a free agent," Anekeya told Goal on Tuesday.

"There has been contact by several teams but nothing serious has come on the table since everyone is not sure when the top tier resumes.

"Covid-19 has not made it easier either and we just hope the situation is controlled soon for the games to resume."

The defender joined the Kericho-based in January and established himself as one of the key players. He has appreciated the support received by fans and wishes them the best in their endeavours.

"Zoo has been like a second home to me, but sometimes in football, you cannot guarantee that you will stay somewhere for long," Anekeya continued.

"The fans accepted me, they have been supportive and all I am wishing them is the best. In future, our paths might cross again, but before then, I thank them dearly for taking me as one of their own."

Anekeya has played for Thika United, Kakamega and Wazito FC.

In the abandoned season, Zoo were in the 14th position after managing to get 16 points from the 22 games played. The Herman Iswekha side had won just four games, drawn as many and lost 14.

Gor Mahia were crowned and set to represent the nation in Caf for the fourth time in a row.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) also confirmed Chemelil Sugar and Sony Sugar will ply trade in the National Super League. Kisumu All-Stars will play against in the two-legged relegation/promotion play-off.

Nairobi City Stars were promoted to the top tier alongside Thika-based side Bidco United.