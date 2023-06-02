Andy Cole: Man Utd have no chance of winning the title next season - even if they sign Victor Osimhen

Manchester United will not be able to win the Premier League even if they sign Victor Osimhen, warned Andy Cole.

Man Utd finished third in Premier League

Has been linked with Osimhen

Cole warned that signing him will not be enough

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have been on the hunt for a striker to reinforce their attack next season and Napoli-talisman Osimhen has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, as they look to establish themselves as title contenders for the 2023-24 season. The Nigerian has been in incredible form this season, scoring 25 goals in 31 appearances in Serie A, which has led several European giants, including Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, to queue up for his services. However, Cole believes that signing him will not be enough to help United conquer England and instead tipped Manchester City as favourites once again.

WHAT THEY SAID: "No, Manchester United can't win the league next season. It frustrates me when people think that buying two more players, we can then win the league. So why are Manchester City in such a good position if all it takes is buying two players? Make it make sense. Two players, including Victor Osimhen, can't help Manchester United compete for the league title," stated Cole while speaking on behalf of FA Cup Odds.

"Unless Manchester City don't buy anyone this summer and say 'we'll let everyone catch us up.' Football doesn't work like that, so I'm honest when people ask if Manchester United can compete for the league title next season, I say no," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England winger Jadon Sancho has also struggled to make an impact since joining United in 2021 from Borussia Dortmund and there have been questions about his long-term future at Old Trafford, with reports in Germany stating that the forward is desperate to return to Dortmund "sooner rather than later". Cole believes Sancho should go back to basics in pre-season to revive his career and claimed that only Erik ten Hag can make the call about keeping Sancho.

"Sancho should do whatever he feels comfortable to do. Everyone knows he can be a great player, but sometimes you're up and sometimes you're down, that's football in general. Once you go back to basics, like Marcus Rashford has done this season, you can be fantastic again. Only Erik ten Hag will have the final say on whether he has a long-term future at Manchester United or not. Manchester United need better players to compete for the title, so we'll have to wait and see what happens in the summer,' he opined.

WHAT NEXT? United's search for a striker will continue deep in the summer but Ten Hag would first want to bring the FA Cup back to Old Trafford after beating bitter rivals Manchester City in the final on Saturday.