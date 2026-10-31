'He is extraordinary!' - Andrey Santos reveals the Man Utd star who blew him away before £48m Chelsea exit

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Manchester United’s summer signing Andrey Santos has opened up about the one player who truly stood out when he faced the Red Devils during his time at Chelsea. The Brazilian midfielder completed a swift £48 million ($64m) move to Old Trafford after a productive season in London, swapping blue for red in a deal that surprised many.

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Midfield overhaul at Old Trafford

United revamped their engine room ahead of the current campaign. They brought in Santos alongside Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba to partner Kobbie Mainoo and captain Bruno Fernandes.

Santos finally broke into the Blues' first team during the 2025-26 season following successful loan spells at Strasbourg. The 22-year-old featured in a chaotic 2-1 defeat against the Red Devils, a match heavily influenced by Robert Sanchez's fifth-minute dismissal. It was during this clash that his current captain caught his eye.

Praise for an 'extraordinary' captain

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Reflecting on that fiery encounter, Santos admitted that Fernandes stood out above the rest. The Brazilian expressed his excitement at sharing a dressing room with the Portuguese playmaker.

"I remember when I played against United, at home, actually," he told ESPN. "It was a really tough game, with red cards, a hard-fought match, but I can't name anyone [that impressed me] other than Bruno.

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"As a football fan, I've always watched him play, and being alongside him is special - being able to learn from him and enjoy it. He's an extraordinary player. I have to say it's him."

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Replacing a Brazilian legend in a hectic window

Santos arrived in Manchester tasked with replacing his compatriot Casemiro, who departed for Inter Miami over the summer after registering nine goals and two assists under Michael Carrick last term. Acknowledging the weight of those expectations, the youngster embraces the challenge.

"I haven't been here very long, but I know how big he is - both in Brazil and at Manchester United - and of course that's a huge responsibility," he said. "But as a player, I like responsibility - especially since I'm at one of the biggest clubs in the world, if not the biggest. And I try to do this the best way I can. I always work to give my best."

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The £48m switch materialised rapidly, catching the midfielder completely off guard during a family errand.

"It happened really fast. I remember I was taking my kids to the paediatrician, and my agent told me that United wanted to set up a meeting with me and asked what time would work for me," he added. "I said, 'Right now.' I pulled over, left them with my wife at the paediatrician's office, went to the parking lot, called the chairman and the coach, and I remember that I had that meeting.

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"About two days later, I was supposed to report to Chelsea. In the middle of the flight, my agent called me and said, 'Andrey, everything's changed - it's not necessary anymore. Just pack your things so you can report to Manchester.' It was all very hectic, but thank God everything worked out, and I'm happy to be here."

Returning to Stamford Bridge

Santos will not have to wait long for a reunion with his former employers. United travel to London to face Chelsea this Saturday. The midfielder will look to prove his worth against a Blues side now operating under Xabi Alonso.