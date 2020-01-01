Andrew Numero: Gor Mahia complete teenager’s signing from African Warriors FC

The winger becomes the third foreigner to be unveiled at K’Ogalo in the current transfer window after Bertrand Konfor and Tito Okello

Kenyan Premier League side have signed Andrew Malisero Numero.

The Malawian, 17, has signed a three-year contract with K’Ogalo becoming the third foreign talent to have signed already. Ugandan forward Tito Okello was signed from Vipers SC before Cameroonian Bertrand Konfor was brought on board.

“Andrew Malisero becomes the first Malawian to play for Gor Mahia after penning a three-year deal,” Gor Mahia announced on Thursday.

More teams

“Andrew can play both as an attacking midfielder and striker and will provide much needed attacking options to the team.

“Welcome, Andrew.”

Numero becomes the second signing to be confirmed in a single day by the Green Army after the earlier arrival of Kennedy Wesonga.

The Malawian – signed from African of - has been unveiled as fans also remain eager to see how the pursuit to bring Burundian international Jules Ulimwengu will pan out.

According to a source close to Gor Mahia, Ulimwengu is expected to be the final player to be signed.

“The club has been busy as you have seen,” the source told Goal.

“We are not done yet and the player you are alluding to [Ulimwengu] could be on his way and will be signed because I believe Gor Mahia and him have agreed on most details of the contract.

“He could be unveiled tomorrow or just the days after and it should be the end of our transfer business.”

The signing of Numero and Konfor comes while the future of Ghanaian Jackson Owusu remains a doubt.

In a previous interview, Gor Mahia head coach Steven Polack stated he was confident the midfielder would return to the country after leaving when the league was cancelled.

Owusu was the subject of a Buruburu Hotel controversy after he was denied essential services when the club failed to pay his bills.

Gor Mahia had rented the facility for him to stay since he signed but his time at Gor Mahia came as they faced hard-hitting financial constraints.

Article continues below

Forward Benson Omalla, midfielder Sydney Ochieng, goalkeeper Samuel Njau, and defender Wesonga were acquired from whereas Andrew Juma was signed from .

Gor Mahia are in a process of restructuring the playing unit in anticipation of a better campaign in the 2020/21 Caf .

They, alongside Wazito FC, are the clubs who have been busier in the transfer market. They have moved with speed to cover the gaping holes that were left by Joash Onyango, Boniface Omondi, David Mapigano, Fredrick Odhiambo and Dickson Ambundo.