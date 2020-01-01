Andrew Juma: My toughest opponents vs Gor Mahia were Kahata and Tuyisenge

New signing Andrew Juma has revealed the toughest opponents he faced from the club while turning out for in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Juma is among the new players unveiled by K’Ogalo ahead of the 2020-2 season which is likely set to kick off on October 24.

“My toughest opponent from Gor Mahia during my time at Mathare United was Francis Kahata and Jacques Tuyisenge, they were the biggest threats,” Juma told Gor Mahia TV.

“Especially Kahata was the difficult player to face because when playing against him, you cannot tell where he intends to put his pass.”

On why he signed for Gor Mahia, Juma explained: “Gor Mahia is a good team in and they have a lot of advantages in Kenya when you play for them and also it is a team if you play for at least you get the pressure from fans which pushes you to do even better.”

On what will make him succeed at the KPL champions, Juma said: “I only believe in hard work, nothing else, I have to work hard and that is what will help me to leave a mark at the club.”

Juma was signed as a replacement for defender Joash Onyango, who quit the club to sign for giants Simba SC, but the player insists his style of play is not similar to his predecessor.

“I must admit our style of play is very different, the way [Onyango] plays is very different from how I play but we have to achieve the targets set by the team, and that is why I joined the club and also build my name as a player," he revealed.

On how he is getting on since signing for the club, Juma said: “It was easy for me to settle because most of the players in the team are my friends, we meet at the national team and even play in local tournaments together, so it was not difficult for me to settle in.”

In a recent interview, Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna praised the team’s new signings, saying they are capable of helping the side reach the quarter-finals of the Caf in this campaign.

K’Ogalo will be representing Kenya for the fourth straight season, having been crowned the 2019-20 champions when the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) moved to end the season prematurely owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Muguna, who joined K’Ogalo from , is confident the squad they have assembled is good enough to help them do well in the Caf competition.

After losing five key players – Joash Onyango to Simba SC of Tanzania, David Mapigano to Azam FC, Dickson Ambundo to Dodoma Jiji, Omondi, and keeper Peter Odhiambo to Wazito FC – Gor Mahia have been actively involved in the current transfer window.

Other new signings at Gor Mahia include Andrew Malisero Numero from Malawi, Benson Omalla, midfielder Sydney Ochieng, goalkeeper Samuel Njau, and defender Wesonga from Western Stima, Cameroonian midfielder Bertrand Konfor, John Macharia, Jules Ulimwengu (Rayon Sports), and John Ochieng from Sugar