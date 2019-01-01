Andrew Juma: Mathare United defender relishing upcoming clash vs Enosh Ochieng

The Slum Boys and the Soldiers will meet on Saturday for the third league match this season at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos

defender Andrew Juma is ready to face the 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League ( ) top scorer Enosh Ochieng on Saturday.

The Slum Boys will take on as KPL enters week three and Juma believes his fellow defenders need to be attentive in order to silence Ochieng and his teammates.

“They [Ulinzi Stars] are a quality side who possess last season’s top scorer in Enosh [Ochieng] as well as other top players and so we have to be at our best if we are to claim all three points,” Juma told the club's website.

“I have played against [Enosh] both at club level and national team level so I know him quite well but the most important thing is to focus on ourselves as a team.

“Every game is a chance to claim a win and the game against Ulinzi will be no different.”

With the departure of senior club defenders including Johnstone Omurwa, Samuel Olwande and James Situma last season, Juma was left as the main figure in Mathare United's backline, something he says he has enjoyed.

“It is something [leadership role] new to me I must admit,” Juma continued.

“But I have embraced it completely because just like a child who grows to become a man, I have also grown as a player. I am also lucky I am at a club which is rich in history and quality and I know the transition will not be a problem.”

The defender also praised his new partner Harun Junior as they have not conceded a goal from open play so far. They registered a goalless draw with before a 1-1 with where the Brewers scored from a penalty.

“Harun [Junior] played a few games last season and his promotion to the first 11 is not a shock because I know what he is capable of,” Juma concluded.

“Our partnership is still in its infancy but the positives are plenty. I will help him get to a higher level just as the other senior members of our team, the past and present, have done with me.”

Mathare United lost 2-0 the last time they met the Soldiers.