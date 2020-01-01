Andrew Juma: Gor Mahia signing relishing new challenge with giants

The ex-Mathare United defender says he is ready for the new role at K’Ogalo when the new season kicks-off

new signing Andrew Juma has revealed he will have to step up his game to make it at the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions.

Juma is among the 13 players, who have already been unveiled by K’Ogalo ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 campaign.

“In football new challenges are inevitable,” Juma, who was signed by Gor Mahia as a replacement for Joash Onyango wrote on his social media pages.

More teams

“You just need to adapt; or else, you won't fit in. And if you don't fit in, then you will have to ship out.”

In a recent interview, Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna praised the team’s new signings saying they are capable of helping the side reach the quarter-finals of the Caf in this campaign.

K’Ogalo will be representing for the fourth straight season in a row having been crowned the 2019-20 champions when Football Kenya Federation (FKF) moved to end the season prematurely owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Muguna, who joined K’Ogalo from , is confident the squad they have assembled is good enough to help them do well in the Caf competition.

“We have been training individually at home and sometimes when you have a pitch next to your home, you were allowed to go out and jog, the program was coordinated through a WhatsApp group by the coach,” Muguna told Gor Mahia TV.

“I was the one who was monitoring how the players were doing during individual training and you can see everybody took the program very seriously, so we just have to thank all the players for following the training sessions.

Article continues below

“It feels great to resume training and this time at least we want to go past the quarter-finals [of the Caf Champions League], like we did in 2018 [in the Confederation Cup], so the squad is ready and the new players have bonded very well and are looking sharp, ready to kick the ball again.”

After losing five key players – Joash Onyango to Simba SC of , David Mapigano to Azam FC, Dickson Ambundo to Dodoma Jiji, Omondi, and keeper Peter Odhiambo to Wazito FC – Gor Mahia have been actively involved in the current transfer window.

Some of the new signings at Gor Mahia include Andrew Malisero Numero from Malawi, Benson Omalla, midfielder Sydney Ochieng, goalkeeper Samuel Njau, and defender Wesonga from Western Stima, Cameroonian midfielder Bertrand Konfor, John Macharia, Jules Ulimwengu (Rayon Sports), and John Ochieng from Sugar.