Andrew Juma: Gor Mahia set to sign Mathare United defender

Close sources indicate the centre-back has accepted K’Ogalo’s offer and is expected to fill the void left by Joash Onyango

Kenyan giants have signed centre-back Andrew Juma, Goal can report.

Juma has signed a two-year deal with the Kenyan Premier League record champions and becomes the third player to arrive at K’Ogalo.

The defender is seen as the most capable local talent to replace Joash Onyango, who followed Meddie Kagere and Francis Kahata’s recent footsteps and joined Tanzanian champions Simba SC.

“Juma has agreed to our offer and should be signing the contract anytime. He will be unveiled with the rest of the new player when the club is done with the transfers,” a source within Gor Mahia told Goal.

The local heavyweights have already confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Levis Opiyo from Nairobi City Stars. Opiyo arrived as the Green Army lost David Mapigano – after just a season – to Tanzanian side Azam FC.

Goalkeeper Peter Odhiambo was released and later joined Boniface Omondi at Wazito FC.

Former Vipers SC striker Tito Okello has also signed for the giants and is expected to replace his Ugandan counterpart Juma Balinya, who is understood to be in advanced talks with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC).

Burundian striker Jules Ulimwengu has been reported to be on the radar of Gor Mahia, as well as Cameroonian midfielder Bertrand Konfor.

Malawian star Andrew Numero, currently playing for Africa of , has also been heavily linked with the 2019/20 Caf participants.

Patrick Sibomana had also been reported to be on his way to Nairobi to sign for K’Ogalo but sources have indicated that he's on his way to Zambia to sign for either Forest or former Super League champions Zesco United instead.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has insisted Betsafe are the club's sponsors and that Gor are now focusing on kit procurements.

“We have signed a very supportive contract with them [Betsafe]. They are going to be our sponsors and let there be no confusion on that issue,” Rachier told the club’s portal. “At the moment we are engaged at procuring new replica jerseys which will be sold to our fans, but immediately we will need the training kits for the club and this is an immediate thing so that we can have a new-look Gor Mahia.”

Gor Mahia are yet to start pre-season engagements given the social gathering and sporting activities ban still in force.