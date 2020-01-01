Andrew Juma: Gor Mahia sign defender from Mathare United

The centre-back is expected to fill the void that was left by Joash Onyango, who signed for Tanzania giants Simba SC

Kenyan Premier League heavyweights have completed the signing of Andrew Juma from .

The centre-back becomes the fourth signing Gor Mahia have completed in the ongoing transfer window after confirming Levis Opiyo, John Macharia and Tito Okello.

Gor Mahia have not confirmed the length of Juma’s contract yet.

Macharia, a former Thika United, FC Kolkheti and FC Saburto-2 of Georgia star, signed a two-year contract to serve the Green Army whereas Okello signed a three-year deal.

“We are pleased to announce our fourth signing, centre-back [Andrew] Juma who joins the club from Mathare United. Welcome, Juma,” Gor Mahia confirmed on their Facebook page.

Opiyo was the first signing the record league champions made ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Juma is arriving at Gor Mahia with huge expectations placed on his shoulders since he is expected to fill the void the immediate former assistant captain Joash Onyango left.

Onyango departed and headed to Simba SC of leaving a gaping hole in Gor Mahia’s defensive department.

K’Ogalo secured Juma’s deal since he is thought to be the most talented local product, not only to replace Onyango but also to help in the Caf campaign.

Goalkeeper Opiyo was signed from Nairobi City Stars and came after the Green Army lost David Mapigano – who had featured for them for just a season – to Tanzanian side Azam FC.

Okello signed for the Kenyan giants and is expected to replace his Ugandan counterpart Juma Balinya, who is understood to be in advanced talks with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC).

Burundian striker Jules Ulimwengu has been reported to be on the radar of Gor Mahia, as is Cameroonian midfielder Bertrand Konfor.

Malawian star Andrew Numero, currently playing for Africa of , has also been heavily linked with the 2019/20 Caf Champions League participants.

Gor Mahia lost Boniface Omondi to rivals Wazito FC while goalkeeper Peter Odhiambo was released and later joined Omondi.

The Green army are set to unveil more players soon, especially after chairman Ambrose Rachier confirmed a number of players are set to exit either because of their expiring contracts or because the club considers them surplus to requirements.